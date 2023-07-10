I'm keen to eek the best 4G signal possible from the Spark mast which is about 2km away across the fields in rural North Canterbury.

I currently have a Huawei B681S-65D that has done pretty well for the last three years or so, but is now prone to drop the signal at random times at least weekly and so I'm thinking about changing it for the Spark Smart Modem 2. The Huawei is stripped of all functionality other than its modem, the signal then feeding into a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter / Unifi switch and wireless access point network, and the Smart Modem would be likewise configured. All is good and I can get 100Mb DL out of peak times and approx 50 Mb during peak with good SNR and signal quality, so pretty good. Probably would not be cost/performance beneficial to go for external antennas in the circumstances.

In that context, is there experience or a view out there on whether the Spark Smart Modem 2 gives a reliable and better 4G signal than the Huawei, all other things being equal?

Thanks & regards.