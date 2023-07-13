turtleattacks

Hello,



I didn't get an answer last time so I'm hoping that there might be someone that might help this time :)

I have a dual SIM iPhone with a Spark SIM and 2degrees eSIM. I use my Spark SIM for all my data.

We have some Wyze cameras and I am unable to access my cameras when using my Spark Data, I need to switch to my 2degrees eSIM data in order to use the app to access my Wyze cameras.



This seems like a network restriction issue, maybe blocking the IP or specific Wyze servers?



Would love it if someone from Spark or know abit about mobile networks could help this time :)