Unable to access Wyze cameras on Spark Mobile SIM while 2degrees SIM works
turtleattacks

552 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#306328 13-Jul-2023 11:01


Hello, 

I didn't get an answer last time so I'm hoping that there might be someone that might help this time :) 

 

I have a dual SIM iPhone with a Spark SIM and 2degrees eSIM. I use my Spark SIM for all my data. 

 

We have some Wyze cameras and I am unable to access my cameras when using my Spark Data, I need to switch to my 2degrees eSIM data in order to use the app to access my Wyze cameras. 

This seems like a network restriction issue, maybe blocking the IP or specific Wyze servers? 

Would love it if someone from Spark or know abit about mobile networks could help this time :) 

gehenna
7747 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103612 13-Jul-2023 11:23


Do they work externally from a different wifi or wired network?  Might not be a Spark issue, might be your network config.

 
 
 
 

turtleattacks

552 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3103615 13-Jul-2023 11:25


gehenna:

 

Do they work externally from a different wifi or wired network?  Might not be a Spark issue, might be your network config.

 



I'll need to try when I'm in another network. 

 

Might be a network issue actually, as it needs to 'Connect' to the camera. 

