I need some quick advice please regards how to speedily escalate a complaint further up the Spark hierarchy faster than normal without getting one of the best customer service guys I've dealt with, into strife as I believe he is as much of a victim of this situation as I am.

The clock is ticking and from a spark warning email (which alerted me) found in another competitor account, the data in a lifetime held (and fully paid up still) xtra account is to be deleted beginning of August.

It is an unusual and very sad story which triggered this and which many weeks ago was sympathetically attended to by a wonderful Spark customer support guy in Philippines. He was awesome, responsive and went to considerable effort I believe, such that I gave him a best of review in anticipation the matter was in hand. He confirmed the email address was marked as 'inactive' but the data was intact and recoverable and as luck would have it in the date window for data recovery.

A few weeks back (I have his direct spark email and other contact details) he was as surprised as me the issue is NOT resolved. He was told my access to the emails is reinstated and someone was supposed to get back to me and advise 'job done'.

I can easily prove Xtra has the address still blocked over several weeks as emails to it are bounced "User unknown 550 [64B36527-76651996@mta2305]" and my access to it via webmail ends up in a password circle of confusion despite me having all id requirements.

I suspect there is a communication breakdown between Spark and SMX.

I prefer not go into all the tragic family details on this open forum as to why I find myself in this situation trying to just simply resolve access to at least in the short term probably archive pending a sort out, albeit the address is quite rare and one of the first 100 ever dished out by Telecom, many old folk around the planet still try and send to it some have asked it not be abandoned.

Advice appreciated

regards

Peter