For 3 weeks now we have been trying to get a customer connected to Spark for UFB.

They have an ONT. We have purchased the required Smart Modem 3 and connected it. Red Light.

Despite providing the ONT serial number they still connected Internet to the wrong apartment.

We have called 5 times, last time they opened a 'turbo' ticket, we got a call over the long weekend telling us to connect to port 2 of the ONT and that was done, modem internet red light is still a thing.

The email address we had been communicating with is now bouncing.

Back on hold now, but I have no faith that regular people can sort this. It's broken somewhere.

HELP!

Cheers