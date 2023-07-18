Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Escalation Request - Spark UFB Connection
#306387 18-Jul-2023 11:44
For 3 weeks now we have been trying to get a customer connected to Spark for UFB. 

 

They have an ONT.  We have purchased the required Smart Modem 3 and connected it. Red Light. 

 

Despite providing the ONT serial number they still connected Internet to the wrong apartment. 

 

We have called 5 times, last time they opened a 'turbo' ticket, we got a call over the long weekend telling us to connect to port 2 of the ONT and that was done, modem internet red light is still a thing. 

 

The email address we had been communicating with is now bouncing. 

 

Back on hold now, but I have no faith that regular people can sort this. It's broken somewhere. 

 

HELP!

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

  #3105595 18-Jul-2023 15:40
Another call, another promise to escalate. Was asked to send a photo of the modem with the red light lit!!! I tried asking for a manager but she wouldn't let me speak to them directly, instead going back and forwards between myself and said manager. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3105602 18-Jul-2023 15:49
Does it have to be Spark? Feel free to come over to us if you want personal support :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

  #3105666 18-Jul-2023 16:11
danfaulknor:

 

Does it have to be Spark? Feel free to come over to us if you want personal support :)

 

 

Thanks. We actually resell plans ourselves, but this is a customer for whom that wouldn't be a suitable solution.

 

It's a shame they got rid of the chat on their website. 

 

 

 

 



  #3105668 18-Jul-2023 16:15
hah, fair enough!

 

Let me know if you'd be interested in seeing our wholesale pricing, might be more cost effective than whoever you're reselling now :)

 

Live chat is expensive to man so I'm not that surprised, unless you put offshore staff on it which is just annoying for customers




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

  #3105721 18-Jul-2023 20:11
What fibre area is it in? Chances are the fibre company has a mismatched ont to address ID and the automatic processes tend to pick them up and just push them through. I'd recommend trying to talk to them directly to clarify the situation with where they actually live and the serial number.

Usual cause is in a new build the iso first time round just did whatever they felt like and then the techs just I stalled where they were told. Unfortunately the subsequent orders are always the ones that suffer form the mess up.

  #3105751 18-Jul-2023 21:00
everettpsycho: What fibre area is it in? Chances are the fibre company has a mismatched ont to address ID and the automatic processes tend to pick them up and just push them through. I'd recommend trying to talk to them directly to clarify the situation with where they actually live and the serial number.

 

A call like that will get referred directly back to the RSP to resolve. Someone from Spark needs to pick this up and investigate further.

  #3105810 18-Jul-2023 21:52
Can you please PM me the details and I will get it sorted.

 

Thanks

 

Dave.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.



  #3105814 18-Jul-2023 22:01
cbrpilot:

 

Can you please PM me the details and I will get it sorted.

 

Thanks

 

Dave.

 

 

 

 

Messaged. Thank you.

  #3105823 18-Jul-2023 22:54
cbrpilot:

 

Can you please PM me the details and I will get it sorted.

 

Thanks

 

Dave.

 

 

Sing out if it's in a Chorus area and you need any help Dave :)




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

