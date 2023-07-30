Hello,

Some months back my very elderly neighbors were migrated onto rural wireless when copper in the area was turned off. They have a Spark Smart Modem 2 with the Spark provided '0812' dual handset phone connected to it. UFB not possible where we are. Their internet is fine. They had to get an antenna on the roof to get better reception and were getting 8Mbit down on speed tests and my mtrs were running fine for the time I was there and able to observe their phone issues.

They asked me over because their phone had lost dial tone entirely, but also because they have been plagued by phone issues ever since they were cut over. They have tried to work with Spark 5 times to solve this, including even going into a store once to be told "please go home and call us for help", which I can understand as they were probably speaking to some poor sales rep in a mall, but this really upset them when the reason they went in is because they couldn't make calls so couldn't call spark. Restarting the modem fixed the outgoing call issue: they have dial tone and can make calls again now, but receiving calls is still a problem. The isolation testing we did makes me suspect this is a porting issue when moved from Spark copper to wireless.

Calling from 2degrees mobile: rings endlessly and does not ring on their handset

Calling from Spark mobile: 5 beeps 'busy signal' before cutting off. Does not ring on their handset

Calling from a Spark landline number still on copper goes through successfully and they're able to answer and have a normal conversation

So I suspect this rules out any issue with the CPE - handset or otherwise - though they tell me this is the second modem and phone they have tried anyway. Is there anyone here from Spark who could please double check all this and/or work with me directly to try and fix this for them? This is a couple in their 80s who live rurally, can't really use a cellphone and have paid money for new hardware for a migration that was forced upon them by the termination of the copper service and wasn't ever working properly from day one. They're extremely isolated as a result of this issue. Their Spark number is available to tagged Spark staff only.

Thanks.

Edited by Mod to remove phone number. Only give personal information to company representatives identified with company tags.