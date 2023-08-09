Can anyone tell me please why my spark smart modem 2 wont let me remote manage from WAN. I'ts all good when im doing it form LAN side but WAN gives me wrong username/pass on first try and "other user logged in" if I try to log on again.
I know my logins.
I have enabled remote management for any IP.
I have static IP.
I can get to login screen from WAN.
Connection done through mobile wan/SIM card.
Internet speeds are good and all other stuff with modem works.
Internet is not with Spark anymore.
After unsucessful from WAN I can log in from LAN and see modem log saying that remote user sucessfully logged on from GUI.
Ive tried multiple browsers, computers, platforms.. even have copy-pasted username/password from text fail but still no luck.
I've addes some pictures
Any ideas please let me know
Thanks