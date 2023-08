So just note that basically all providers are putting up their prices. I've not seen any that have been immune to this. Spark still might, so if you move then factor this in.

But on another note check out Quic also. Quic is another ISP that is mostly self managed but pretty cheap also (also has very sticky Dynamic IP addresses or a one off cost for a Static) - given you're on Voyager then I'd say Quic would be your closest contender for an ISP.

Parents are on Skinny VDSL and find that their IP only changes if their connection is re-established:

2023-07-09 19:15:01 - Old IP: 122.57.12.6, New IP: 122.57.11.92

2023-07-11 02:30:03 - Old IP: 122.57.11.92, New IP: 122.57.8.80

2023-08-25 02:45:03 - Old IP: 122.57.8.80, New IP: 122.58.234.xxx

Script for tracking this if you're interested (run every 5mins or so):