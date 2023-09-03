Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark "National Outage"?
rhco

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306911 3-Sep-2023 09:41
Send private message quote this post

Is anyone else seeing poor performance, or a totally non-functional connection with Spark fibre?

 

 

 

Since Friday lunch, my internet has been getting progressively worse. Down to ~10mbit/s on Friday evening, ~100kbit/s yesterday, and totally offline now. We got a replacement SM3 yesterday, and I've also tried a Fritzbox 7490. I've tried all the standard debug steps.

 

 

 

Anyway, I called Spark, and after an hour of fluffing around, they advise that there was a national outage and I should hold tight for an update via email.

 

I'm a little suspicious. None of my neighbours are seeing issues, and I haven't seen anything posted here. Did Spark fob me off? Is anyone else having issues?

 

 

 

FWIW, the ONT's LOS light is blinking red (since this morning, it was off yesterday). A bit of Googling hints that it might be an issue with the line. Any ideas would be very much welcome.

 

 

 

I'm in Christchurch BTW, on Enable's network. I'm on Spark's unlimited Max Fibre.

Create new topic
Jiriteach
959 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123193 3-Sep-2023 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Nope - I am in Wellington on Spark Max Fibre and Wireless Broadband (backup) and no speed issues. Also our place down south is on Spark Max Fibre and no speed issues either.

I monitor speeds every 45 mins and seeing max speeds from the Spark network.

Also no nationwide outage report on - https://www.spark.co.nz/online/outages

If your ONT is flashing red - that’s not good. Could be a localised fault. Spark should be able to isolate and follow up.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
rhco

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3123196 3-Sep-2023 09:55
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the info! I was also running hourly speedtests on my server, so theres a bit of proof at least.

 

Time to spend give them another call I guess.

Linux
9969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123199 3-Sep-2023 10:03
Send private message quote this post

Have you checked the Enable status page for any known issues?

 

Edit: No known network issues



Linux
9969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123200 3-Sep-2023 10:07
Send private message quote this post

Further to this a national outage would be in the news

rhco

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3123201 3-Sep-2023 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Yeah we did check that and the Spark page, but it's all green.

 

Update: an Enable tech just called (out of the blue) to let me know he'd be here in 20 mins. Maybe he's a GZ user? Anyway, fingers crossed it's something relatively simple!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 