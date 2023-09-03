Is anyone else seeing poor performance, or a totally non-functional connection with Spark fibre?

Since Friday lunch, my internet has been getting progressively worse. Down to ~10mbit/s on Friday evening, ~100kbit/s yesterday, and totally offline now. We got a replacement SM3 yesterday, and I've also tried a Fritzbox 7490. I've tried all the standard debug steps.

Anyway, I called Spark, and after an hour of fluffing around, they advise that there was a national outage and I should hold tight for an update via email.

I'm a little suspicious. None of my neighbours are seeing issues, and I haven't seen anything posted here. Did Spark fob me off? Is anyone else having issues?

FWIW, the ONT's LOS light is blinking red (since this morning, it was off yesterday). A bit of Googling hints that it might be an issue with the line. Any ideas would be very much welcome.

I'm in Christchurch BTW, on Enable's network. I'm on Spark's unlimited Max Fibre.