Seeking advice on resilient modem for Spark Fibre
Hi all, first post here

 

I have Arlo CCTV security at my home, which I rely on heavily for home security as I am very frequently absent from home for work travel.  I currently use Spark 4G service and have a good signal strength, but the Spark Modem 2 drops out almost daily, and requires very frequent rebooting - which is problematic when I am absent travelling for work.  Obviously my Arlo CCTV is down when my internet is down because it hasn't been rebooted.

 

I am switching to Spark Max Fibre, I have the Chorus Optical Network Terminal installed and am now looking to buy a suitable modem.  Spark of course recommend their Smart Modem 3.

 

I am looking to do all I can to minimise the possibility of my modem requiring rebooting while I am away from home; and would be grateful for all advice from getting a suitable professional quality modem if that is needed (instead of the Smart Modem 3) through to any other tips to maximise internet stability so that my home CCTV stays up and running while I am absent.  

 

I believe the Arlo CCTV platform isn't the issue, as my other home internet devices are also offline when my Smart Modem 2 needs rebooting.  My uneducated guess is that fibre will be more stable, which is why I am moving from 4G.

 

TIA for any advice

 

 

Interesting - I have Spark's 4G service via Wireless Broadband (as a backup) and use the Spark Smart Modem 2 and its solid. Device is monitored and I never have any dropouts or issues.

 


This said - dropouts are expected as times. Moving to Fibre will definately elimate this. Nothing fancy required from a router perspective unless you are looking for specific features. Sparks Smart Modem's do an outstanding job to route full gig with no issues or dropouts or any other problems.

 

Unless you are looking for specific features - nothing wrong with the Spark Smart Modems. I run the SSM2 on multiple sites for Wireless and Fibre and no issues.

 
 
 
 

Thanks for your reply, good to know.

You could get Draytek router with LTE. Use it primary on fibre, with failover to 4G.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



Thanks, didn't know about that option..

