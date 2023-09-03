Hi all, first post here

I have Arlo CCTV security at my home, which I rely on heavily for home security as I am very frequently absent from home for work travel. I currently use Spark 4G service and have a good signal strength, but the Spark Modem 2 drops out almost daily, and requires very frequent rebooting - which is problematic when I am absent travelling for work. Obviously my Arlo CCTV is down when my internet is down because it hasn't been rebooted.

I am switching to Spark Max Fibre, I have the Chorus Optical Network Terminal installed and am now looking to buy a suitable modem. Spark of course recommend their Smart Modem 3.

I am looking to do all I can to minimise the possibility of my modem requiring rebooting while I am away from home; and would be grateful for all advice from getting a suitable professional quality modem if that is needed (instead of the Smart Modem 3) through to any other tips to maximise internet stability so that my home CCTV stays up and running while I am absent.

I believe the Arlo CCTV platform isn't the issue, as my other home internet devices are also offline when my Smart Modem 2 needs rebooting. My uneducated guess is that fibre will be more stable, which is why I am moving from 4G.

TIA for any advice