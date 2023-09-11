Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Unable to access specific site on Spark/Skinny
SilentDesigNZ

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#307003 11-Sep-2023 21:56
Hi all, first time poster here. I have an issue where a site I host (on Sitehost) is not accessible on Spark or Skinny broadband connections, while other sites with the exact same IP address are available. The difference between them is that the inaccessible site uses Cloudflare, while the others don't. I can only assume there is some issue with connectivity between Cloudflare and Spark DNS services. I've been searching for a way to contact Spark about this to see if they can identify the issue but I haven't found anywhere. Can anyone advise who I can report this to sop that they can investigate? Thanks in advance.

quickymart
10765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3126295 11-Sep-2023 22:56
What site is it, and I can test it for you from my Spark connection?

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
cat
11985 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126300 11-Sep-2023 23:47
@SilentDesigNZ Considering Geekzone uses Cloudflare too I am more picking you've got a misconfiguration on this site and in your Cloudflare configuration.




