SilentDesigNZ

Hi all, first time poster here. I have an issue where a site I host (on Sitehost) is not accessible on Spark or Skinny broadband connections, while other sites with the exact same IP address are available. The difference between them is that the inaccessible site uses Cloudflare, while the others don't. I can only assume there is some issue with connectivity between Cloudflare and Spark DNS services. I've been searching for a way to contact Spark about this to see if they can identify the issue but I haven't found anywhere. Can anyone advise who I can report this to sop that they can investigate? Thanks in advance.