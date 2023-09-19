My elderly parents still access Xtra email via Outlook/POP3; changing this will just be "too hard", given their age and a few other medical related issues.

It's been working fine up until the weekend; but now it seems Outlook isn't connecting - there is a dialog which they can't adequately explain over the phone, and annoyingly my remote access software seems to have died this evening too.

I can't login to their Xtra Webmail either - I just get an error "Oops, something went wrong"; which rates as one of the most uselessly unhelpful errors of all time, tbh. Can't access the password reset function either - you guessed it, "Oops, something went wrong". Grrr.

It may well be Spark have changed something and said parents didn't notice/ignored/didn't understand any change comms that were sent (if any!).

As it's an 8 hour drive, I'm not popping over in a hurry either...

So, is anyone else experiencing issues with Spark/Xtra email currently; or aware of changes at the Spark end up-to and including forced password resets?