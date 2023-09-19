Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Xtra Mail issue
jamesrt

1355 posts

#307106 19-Sep-2023 21:52
My elderly parents still access Xtra email via Outlook/POP3; changing this will just be "too hard", given their age and a few other medical related issues.

 

It's been working fine up until the weekend; but now it seems Outlook isn't connecting - there is a dialog which they can't adequately explain over the phone, and annoyingly my remote access software seems to have died this evening too.

 

I can't login to their Xtra Webmail either - I just get an error "Oops, something went wrong"; which rates as one of the most uselessly unhelpful errors of all time, tbh.  Can't access the password reset function either - you guessed it, "Oops, something went wrong".  Grrr.

 

It may well be Spark have changed something and said parents didn't notice/ignored/didn't understand any change comms that were sent (if any!).

 

As it's an 8 hour drive, I'm not popping over in a hurry either...

 

So, is anyone else experiencing issues with Spark/Xtra email currently; or aware of changes at the Spark end up-to and including forced password resets?

 

 

qwertee
619 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3129550 19-Sep-2023 23:12
I am still keeping my xtra email address alive just in case

 

I can log in to my webmail but wonder if the Ops issue is related to this email I received from Spark
I havent done anything as suggested below.

 

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

 

Subject:   

 

Don’t forget to update your Xtra Mail recovery options before September 13

 

Hi there,

 

Set up your recovery details for Xtra Mail in case you forget your password
We’re making some security updates to Xtra Mail. So before 13 September, you’ll need to set up recovery details, like a mobile number, in case you forget your password.

 

This is because you’ll no longer be able to recover your password using security questions, and using your mobile number or alternative email address is a more secure way to verify your identity.

 

We know security changes like this can be challenging, so we're here to help you get set up.

 

Get set up in three steps
Here’s how to set up your recovery email or mobile number.

 

1.

 

Sign in to Xtra Mail through your web browser. To do this, type in xtramail.co.nz in the address bar of your web browser. Once you're logged in, select your profile initials in the top right corner.

 

2.

 

Select ‘Change password and manage security’.

 

3.

 

Select ‘Mobile number’ or ‘Recovery email’ and update. Then confirm your password and verify with your recovery contact method so we know it’s you.

 

For more details on how to get set up, visit our help page. You can do this by typing spark.co.nz/xtramail-updates in the address bar of your web browser.

 

We’re here to help
It’s important to update your recovery details by linking it to a back-up mobile or email address so you can easily reset your password if you forget it. Don’t worry, we’re here to help if you need us. Just get in touch with our team at spark.co.nz/message-us/

 

Thanks,

 

The team at Spark

 

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++

