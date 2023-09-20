Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BigPipe Outage 20/9/2023
Myself and a colleague's UFB connections are down this morning since about 2.30am. Both in Palmy.

 

Can't reach anyone on live chat but it's still early.

 

Anyone else?

https://www.spark.co.nz/online/outages.html

Customers in Palmerston North may experience a loss of Internet services (between 20th September 2023 at 23:00 and 21st September 2023 at 06:00, Up to 7 hours) due to Network Maintenance.


I assume your connection hasn't come back up?

Have you restarted your ONT?

Edit: obviously that's a planned outage, so shouldn't be impacting you yet... unless they got the date wrong?

 
 
 
 

Yes, ONT and router both restarted.

 

Also, that maintenance timeframe is for tonight.

There is an outage on the Spark outages page now though:

 

 

Unplanned Outage

 

Reported at 20 Sep 2023, 2:32am

 

 

Internet

 

Customers inmay be experiencing a loss of Internet service.The outage started 20th September 2023 at 02:32. Our techs are working on it and we'll show a green icon on this map when it's back up and running.



Back online now.

