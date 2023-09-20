Myself and a colleague's UFB connections are down this morning since about 2.30am. Both in Palmy.
Can't reach anyone on live chat but it's still early.
Anyone else?
Customers in Palmerston North may experience a loss of Internet services (between 20th September 2023 at 23:00 and 21st September 2023 at 06:00, Up to 7 hours) due to Network Maintenance.
Yes, ONT and router both restarted.
Also, that maintenance timeframe is for tonight.
There is an outage on the Spark outages page now though:
Unplanned Outage
Reported at 20 Sep 2023, 2:32am
Internet
Customers inmay be experiencing a loss of Internet service.The outage started 20th September 2023 at 02:32. Our techs are working on it and we'll show a green icon on this map when it's back up and running.