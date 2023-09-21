Just got an email from Spark with a 'review' of my fibre plan.
The email reminds me that I'm on the Max Fibre Plus plan for $112 per month.
It gives;
- average total data usage at 1862GB/mth
- Netflix Standard (I'm actually on HD): Activated
- McAfee Standard (lol, as if): Not Activated
- Fibre speed as 914Mbps average download and 497 average upload
It advises that
"Our Made For You Recommendation:
Your current plan is spot-on"
Anyone get one advising to move to a faster/slower plan? or move to a fixed wireless option? Just curious on the metrics they use