Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) 'We ran the numbers on your broadband plan' email
Monza

#307122 21-Sep-2023 16:04
Just got an email from Spark with a 'review' of my fibre plan.

 

 

 

The email reminds me that I'm on the Max Fibre Plus plan for $112 per month.

 

 

 

It gives;

 

  • average total data usage at 1862GB/mth
  • Netflix Standard (I'm actually on HD): Activated
  • McAfee Standard (lol, as if): Not Activated
  • Fibre speed as 914Mbps average download and 497 average upload

It advises that

 

"Our Made For You Recommendation:
Your current plan is spot-on"

 

Anyone get one advising to move to a faster/slower plan? or move to a fixed wireless option? Just curious on the metrics they use

 

 

networkn
Networkn
  #3130222 21-Sep-2023 16:34
2TB a month and they think you need their biggest plan? I don't think so Tim. You'd be perfect on a 300/100 plan.

 
 
 
 

Talkiet
  #3130256 21-Sep-2023 18:06
networkn:

 

2TB a month and they think you need their biggest plan? I don't think so Tim. You'd be perfect on a 300/100 plan.

 

 

If the only thing it was used for was unattended downloads or non time critical things, then I would agree.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

