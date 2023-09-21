Just got an email from Spark with a 'review' of my fibre plan.

The email reminds me that I'm on the Max Fibre Plus plan for $112 per month.

It gives;

average total data usage at 1862GB/mth

Netflix Standard (I'm actually on HD): Activated

McAfee Standard (lol, as if): Not Activated

Fibre speed as 914Mbps average download and 497 average upload

It advises that

"Our Made For You Recommendation:

Your current plan is spot-on"

Anyone get one advising to move to a faster/slower plan? or move to a fixed wireless option? Just curious on the metrics they use