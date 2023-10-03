Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Connecting to Skinny - Router compatibility
hlm15

#309265 3-Oct-2023 18:59
Hi,
Is anyone able to check if my existing router is compatible to connect with Skinny?
I am having a go setting it up without much luck. I want to double check whether it’s my poor IT skills rather than the router:
TP Link Archer A10

Cheers

RunningMan
  #3138407 3-Oct-2023 19:08
What settings are you putting in?

 
 
 
 

hlm15

  #3138410 3-Oct-2023 19:13
I am aiming for this from skinny website:

FIBRE BROADBAND

PPP Protocol: PPPoE
VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No
PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz
PPP Password: password
IP Address: Obtain Automatically
DNS servers: Obtain Automatically
MTU: 1500

I can only set MTU on router to 1492
Not 100% about if I have turned VLAN tagging off because there isn’t an explicit option for this in the router settings.

RunningMan
  #3138412 3-Oct-2023 19:16
MTU 1492 will work OK if you can't set 1500. Did you havve it working on a previous ISP? If so, which one?



hlm15

  #3138420 3-Oct-2023 19:20
Trustpower / mercury.

Thanks for helping out.

RunningMan
  #3138426 3-Oct-2023 19:33
Trustpower uses DHCP / VLAN10, which the opposite of Skinny (PPPoE / no VLAN). There's some settings for various TP Link routers here https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings 

 

Skinny is the same as Spark except does not use VLAN tagging, so leave that box unticked

hlm15

  #3138428 3-Oct-2023 19:37
Ok thanks. Yep been trying out those settings but none of the routers match mine exactly. Hence wondering if my router is not compatible.

RunningMan
  #3138444 3-Oct-2023 20:02
Tried this? https://www.tp-link.com/us/user-guides/archer-a10_v1/chapter-4-set-up-internet-connection#ug-sub-title-1

 

Choosing PPPoE of course.

 

As long as it can PPPoE it should be fine for Skinny - nothing special about them.

 

Any sort of error messages? If this is a new connection with Skinny, has it been provisioned on the same ONT LAN port, or do you need to chage this?



hlm15

  #3138450 3-Oct-2023 20:12
I thought I had tried that guide but I’ll go back through it.
Unsure about the ONT LAN port and exactly what you mean. New house, and we swapped to skinny at the same time. I plugged ethernet cable from lan port 1 on the fibre box into the router. Checked the fibre box manual and lights are flashing where they are supposed to be with no errors there.

RunningMan
  #3138451 3-Oct-2023 20:22
Brand new house? Or could there be an active connection from previous tennant, so your has provisioned on LAN2?

hlm15

  #3138454 3-Oct-2023 20:34
Ok good spotting. Should be in Port2 according to an email I didn’t read. Still not working though, so now working through the various settings options in that pb tech guide again. Any other top tips?

RunningMan
  #3138455 3-Oct-2023 20:38
You probably had the settings right to start with, just plugged into the wrong port. 

 

The key settings are VLAN tagging off, PPPoE (user/pass as above).

hlm15

  #3138458 3-Oct-2023 20:52
Thanks heaps! Got it working!

