Hi,
Is anyone able to check if my existing router is compatible to connect with Skinny?
I am having a go setting it up without much luck. I want to double check whether it’s my poor IT skills rather than the router:
TP Link Archer A10
Cheers
What settings are you putting in?
MTU 1492 will work OK if you can't set 1500. Did you havve it working on a previous ISP? If so, which one?
Trustpower uses DHCP / VLAN10, which the opposite of Skinny (PPPoE / no VLAN). There's some settings for various TP Link routers here https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings
Skinny is the same as Spark except does not use VLAN tagging, so leave that box unticked
Tried this? https://www.tp-link.com/us/user-guides/archer-a10_v1/chapter-4-set-up-internet-connection#ug-sub-title-1
Choosing PPPoE of course.
As long as it can PPPoE it should be fine for Skinny - nothing special about them.
Any sort of error messages? If this is a new connection with Skinny, has it been provisioned on the same ONT LAN port, or do you need to chage this?
Brand new house? Or could there be an active connection from previous tennant, so your has provisioned on LAN2?
You probably had the settings right to start with, just plugged into the wrong port.
The key settings are VLAN tagging off, PPPoE (user/pass as above).