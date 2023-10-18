Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transfer eSim from outside NZ
#309425 18-Oct-2023 10:52
I live overseas right now and may not be back in NZ again for another 12ish months or more. 

 

When I was last home I converted my preaid Spark SIM over to an eSIM (I wanted my physical SIM slot for my local provider)

 

I'm getting a new phone and want to move my SIM over to it, is there any way to wangle my eSIM onto my new phone outside of NZ?  Apparently I can't do that as "I need to have Spark signal to activate" the eSIM and I must be in NZ and go into their store to do it.  Sigh.

 

Meanwhile, I can transfer an esim from KeepGo, Airalo and a lot of other providers without even interacting with a real person.  I realise the possibility of sim-jacking etc is real, give me a break.

 

Just trying to work out all my options.

  #3148723 18-Oct-2023 10:56
Do you have a QR code from Spark that you initially used to set up the eSIM?

 

If so, remove the eSIM from your current/old phone, then wait about five minutes, then scan the QR code on your new phone to add it back.

 

That's how it worked for me with One NZ the other week when I moved to a newer iPhone.

 
 
 
 

  #3148724 18-Oct-2023 10:58
Benjip:

 

Do you have a QR code from Spark that you initially used to set up the eSIM?

 

If so, remove the eSIM from your current/old phone, then wait about five minutes, then scan the QR code on your new phone to add it back.

 

That's how it worked for me with One NZ the other week when I moved to a newer iPhone.

 

 

 

 

OOOO, that's useful to know!! I might still have a photo of it.  I ended up getting quite the run around getting it installed first time.

 

 

 

:edit:  No dice, I wish I'd known about that at the time.

 

 

 

 

  #3148777 18-Oct-2023 12:55
hi allstarnz.

 

Spark don't support 're-usable' eSIMs like described in the post above (for good reasons). So even if you still had the QR code from your original connection - it wouldn't work on another device.

 

Due to Spark's security policy, any SIM swaps still require a physical store visit (to my knowledge). Noting you're overseas - you could try it via the Helpdesk (but they might tell you to go to a store) - or if you have someone authorised on your account in NZ, they should be able to request this in a store for you - then send you the QR code.



  #3148783 18-Oct-2023 13:07
And it's this which means that I won't move to eSims.  Overseas telcos seem to be able to manage online eSim replacement.  Are we a lot more secure than they are, or just behind on tech?

 

 

  #3148791 18-Oct-2023 13:10
I might have to let you make your own mind up about that one ;)

  #3148792 18-Oct-2023 13:19
ShaneKNZ:

 

hi allstarnz.

 

Spark don't support 're-usable' eSIMs like described in the post above (for good reasons). So even if you still had the QR code from your original connection - it wouldn't work on another device.

 

Due to Spark's security policy, any SIM swaps still require a physical store visit (to my knowledge). Noting you're overseas - you could try it via the Helpdesk (but they might tell you to go to a store) - or if you have someone authorised on your account in NZ, they should be able to request this in a store for you - then send you the QR code.

 

 

Pray tell what these good reasons are?

 

To me it just seems like a major inconvenience.

  #3148794 18-Oct-2023 13:34
I'm not arguing the convenience or defending the decision, the 'for good reasons' was mainly meaning it's not by accident or lack of choice. But for example:

 

Re-use is less secure.

 

Profile re-use means users may not get the latest eSIM profile available for their carrier when switching devices.

 

Incorrect or unsuccessful profile deletion can cause issues of profiles getting stuck or prevent users from (re)downloading the profile.

