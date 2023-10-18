I live overseas right now and may not be back in NZ again for another 12ish months or more.

When I was last home I converted my preaid Spark SIM over to an eSIM (I wanted my physical SIM slot for my local provider)

I'm getting a new phone and want to move my SIM over to it, is there any way to wangle my eSIM onto my new phone outside of NZ? Apparently I can't do that as "I need to have Spark signal to activate" the eSIM and I must be in NZ and go into their store to do it. Sigh.

Meanwhile, I can transfer an esim from KeepGo, Airalo and a lot of other providers without even interacting with a real person. I realise the possibility of sim-jacking etc is real, give me a break.

Just trying to work out all my options.