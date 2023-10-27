Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny "smart modem" / Deco M5 mesh - advice needed
freddy123

16 posts

Geek


#310523 27-Oct-2023 17:15
Hi all

I am currently on 2degrees fibre looking at switching over to Skinny's $65 fibre plan basically just because it's cheaper. Alongside that happening, our household are sick of the poor wifi signal at the far end of the house, it's so bad that we often turn off wifi and use mobile data instead which is stupid. I'm looking at buying the TP-Link Deco M5 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System from PB Tech which comes with 3 units and appears to have generally good reviews on the net, on PB Tech's website, and on this forum. We're average users of the net, using it for WFH and Netflix etc, a bit of PlayStation but not hardcore gamers or anything like that. The PlayStation and one TV connect to the 2degrees-supplied modem via ethernet, everything else is wireless.

My questions are as follows:
1. Does anyone see any major downsides to switching to Skinny? Their customer service staff seem a bit rubbish based on my enquiries to date, but I don't expect to need them much once we're up and running so that's probably not a deal-breaker. As far as I understand it (without getting technical) they're basically just a budget version of Spark so the quality of the actual product (fibre broadband) should be solid, right?

2. Skinny offer their own "smart modem", however, if you supply your own modem, you save $60 over the first 12 months of the plan. Would owning the Deco M5 mean the "smart modem" is unnecessary, or do I *have* to get the "smart modem" and plug the Deco M5 into that?

3. If using the "smart modem" alongside the Deco M5 is optional, what are the advantages / disadvantages of using it vs. just plugging the Deco M5 directly into the ONT?

Thanks in advance for any advice

freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152860 27-Oct-2023 18:55
I should probably add something extra, just in case it effects the advice you give me:

I am capable of putting ethernet cable under the house to join the base area objects (the ONT and possibly the "smart modem" and/or one of the mesh units) and the remaining mesh units in other rooms.

I gather this should make everything go faster, right? Would you recommend this as a good idea? Would it require extra equipment which I haven't considered (a splitter or something like that maybe)?

 
 
 
 

mrgsm021
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3152864 27-Oct-2023 19:13
  1. I've personally not been with Skinny before so can't comment on the quality of customer service. However since they are part of Spark, they essentially use the same network so should be solid from network perspective.
  2. If you used the Deco M5, then smart modem isn't necessary since you can plug M5 directly into the ONT.
  3. Advantage of taking up their Smart Modem is should there be any issues, support is available and makes troubleshooting easier, faster WiFi on the Smart modem (WiFi 6 ax vs WiFi 5 ac on Deco M5) No troubleshooting will be provided on the Deco M5 from Skinny on the other hand.

 

Linking the mesh units via Ethernet (Ethernet backhaul) is always a preferred option if Ethernet connectivity is available, this will give you a more stable Wifi signal and speed.

kotuku4
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152898 27-Oct-2023 20:10
We are on skinny 300/100 plan and paying $80/m. Was using amplifi router and one mesh point. I stuffed up something one day and got the skinny Arcadyan router out of the box and have used it since with no issues, (120m2 three bedroom house).

freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152899 27-Oct-2023 20:12
mrgsm021:

  1. I've personally not been with Skinny before so can't comment on the quality of customer service. However since they are part of Spark, they essentially use the same network so should be solid from network perspective.

  2. If you used the Deco M5, then smart modem isn't necessary since you can plug M5 directly into the ONT.

  3. Advantage of taking up their Smart Modem is should there be any issues, support is available and makes troubleshooting easier, faster WiFi on the Smart modem (WiFi 6 ax vs WiFi 5 ac on Deco M5) No troubleshooting will be provided on the Deco M5 from Skinny on the other hand.


Linking the mesh units via Ethernet (Ethernet backhaul) is always a preferred option if Ethernet connectivity is available, this will give you a more stable Wifi signal and speed.



Thanks for your reply, that is all very helpful.

Can I just clarify this comment you made: "faster WiFi on the Smart modem (WiFi 6 ax vs WiFi 5 ac on Deco M5)"

How does that actually work / play out...

I've never had a mesh setup or anything like that so am trying to wrap my head around it. Would the "smart modem" be sending out wifi signal that my devices could connect to, alongside the Deco M5 units? Would that be treated as "part" of the network by my devices and all transition seamlessly between the modem / mesh units? Or would it be a separate connection, like a wifi extender with a different login/password etc? What would the point be in having a Deco unit plugged in right next to the "smart modem"? Because they're just going to be overlapping each other, right? I just don't understand the interactions between the Deco and the smart modem in that scenario.

Maybe I'm on the wrong track here but... if I had the "smart modem" (+ I was using the ethernet cable to connect the Deco M5 units to it) would it mean that I effectively have a set of 4 mesh units that I can spread throughout the house, all connected together via ethernet cable?

Lastly, is it correct that the faster wifi (wifi 6) would only be of any benefit if my devices also had wifi 6 technology in them to be able to match that faster speed?

Thanks again

freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152900 27-Oct-2023 20:16
kotuku4: We are on skinny 300/100 plan and paying $80/m. Was using amplifi router and one mesh point. I stuffed up something one day and got the skinny Arcadyan router out of the box and have used it since with no issues, (120m2 three bedroom house).

I can't really comment on skinny customer service, as once setup you don't interact.


Thanks for replying. So are you using the skinny modem (I assume Arcadyan is the "smart modem"?) Alongside the router, or have you just given up on the router and using the modem solo?

stick
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3152902 27-Oct-2023 20:23
You could buy a cheap router off trademe etc (Huawei HG659 for example) and plug that into the ONT. Then buy a couple access points and place those around the house, and plug those into the Huawei with an ethernet cable. This may save you some $ as you won't be using the mesh functionality if you're hardwiring the Deco's anyway...

 

I'm not sure on what AP's to recommend tbh, but hopefully someone can do that for you ;)

 

 

Eva888
1742 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152905 27-Oct-2023 20:55
Check out One NZ (old Vodafone) Their rates are pretty good and if you join them you can get what they call Super Wi-Fi free. They will give you the Deco mesh units, as many as you require to cover your needs, between one and three units. To get them free you have to sign up for 18 months. I am very happy with them and their pricing.



kotuku4
450 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152908 27-Oct-2023 21:02
freddy123:
kotuku4: We are on skinny 300/100 plan and paying $80/m. Was using amplifi router and one mesh point. I stuffed up something one day and got the skinny Arcadyan router out of the box and have used it since with no issues, (120m2 three bedroom house).

I can't really comment on skinny customer service, as once setup you don't interact.


Thanks for replying. So are you using the skinny modem (I assume Arcadyan is the "smart modem"?) Alongside the router, or have you just given up on the router and using the modem solo?


Just using the supplied smart modem/router. Wifi is quite usable throughout the house. Everything is wifi except a PC plugged into the modem, as I have no ethernet cabling.




mrgsm021
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3152909 27-Oct-2023 21:04
If you decided to go for the Skinny Smart Modem, as well as the Deco M5 mesh pack, connect the M5 mesh units to Smart Modem via Ethernet and turn off the WiFi on the Smart Modem and just let the M5 units handle WiFi since they will give you the best coverage around the house. 

 

In this scenario, you'd be running the M5 units in AP mode (Access Point mode), the devices connected to WiFi will connect to the best unit giving you the most reliable WiFi signal as you roam around the house. Think of the M5 units as cellphone towers around the house.

 

Only compatible units can be considered mesh units, so the 3 M5 units are mesh, Smart Modem is separate.

 

You are right about having compatible WiFi 6 devices to take advantage of the WiFi 6 speeds.

 

 

freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152911 27-Oct-2023 21:15
Thanks for the reply. I took a look and see the offer you mean. I can see the appeal but it looks like a slightly more costly option over time to be honest. Will keep it in mind though

freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152916 27-Oct-2023 21:34
mrgsm021:

If you decided to go for the Skinny Smart Modem, as well as the Deco M5 mesh pack, connect the M5 mesh units to Smart Modem via Ethernet and turn off the WiFi on the Smart Modem and just let the M5 units handle WiFi since they will give you the best coverage around the house. 


In this scenario, you'd be running the M5 units in AP mode (Access Point mode), the devices connected to WiFi will connect to the best unit giving you the most reliable WiFi signal as you roam around the house. Think of the M5 units as cellphone towers around the house.


Only compatible units can be considered mesh units, so the 3 M5 units are mesh, Smart Modem is separate.


You are right about having compatible WiFi 6 devices to take advantage of the WiFi 6 speeds.


 



Thanks, very helpful. I understand better now. I wasn't aware that turning the wifi off on the smart modem was an option while still have the ethernet side of its internet capabilities still working.

Would your recommendation be to use this setup then? i.e. running the smart modem as an ethernet connection and then the Deco units for wifi around the house (Assuming cost was not a factor)

Will the smart modem have enough ethernet ports to achieve this for me? There would be 3 Deco units connected to it, plus I have a tv and PlayStation currently linked to the modem box




Edit: I googled it and the smart modem says it has 4 ethernet ports so presumably that means there might be a shortage for me. If there aren't enough ports, how would I deal with that situation? Is there when I need a splitter or something?

stick
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3152923 27-Oct-2023 22:27
freddy123:
Edit: I googled it and the smart modem says it has 4 ethernet ports so presumably that means there might be a shortage for me. If there aren't enough ports, how would I deal with that situation? Is there when I need a splitter or something?

 

Yes, in this case, you can buy an Ethernet Switch. You plug one cable from your router into one of the ports of the switch, and then plug the rest of your devices in the remaining ports :)

 

For example, this TP-Link 8-port switch or this Netgear 8-port switch. Many more options available too.

michaelmurfy
cat
12107 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152933 28-Oct-2023 00:18
There are a whole lot of answers here recommending adding a third party router to a router with already excellent mesh capabilities but this is actually terrible advise. The answer here is simple.

 

Go with the Smart Modem 3 that Skinny provides (it is basically $60) then pop into any Spark store and grab a Spark Smart Mesh 2 (or buy one online / read more information here). Sure, it'll come in at the around the same cost but:

 

1) You're not mixing different brands. 
2) You're keeping support with Skinny by using their router.
3) You can still use this on any ISP.
4) 4x4 802.11AX WiFi!

 

Smart Mesh 2 supports Ethernet backhaul and I have one set up at my parents and find it excellent. The Smart Modem 3 / Smart Mesh have excellent WiFi so basically start with the Smart Modem / Smart Mesh then buy another mesh if you need. I'd even go with this over the TP-Link given the choice IMHO.

 

Just more a friendly reminder that the Smart Modem 3 already has mesh capabilities (both wired and wireless mesh supported) and it works extremely well. Screenshot of my parents one here.




freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152940 28-Oct-2023 06:55
stick:

freddy123:
Edit: I googled it and the smart modem says it has 4 ethernet ports so presumably that means there might be a shortage for me. If there aren't enough ports, how would I deal with that situation? Is there when I need a splitter or something?


Yes, in this case, you can buy an Ethernet Switch. You plug one cable from your router into one of the ports of the switch, and then plug the rest of your devices in the remaining ports :)


For example, this TP-Link 8-port switch or this Netgear 8-port switch. Many more options available too.



Thank you. If I go with this approach, is that the only other piece of equipment I would need? (Other than the mesh units themselves, the smart.modem, and the ethernet cabling)

freddy123

16 posts

Geek


  #3152942 28-Oct-2023 07:29
michaelmurfy:

There are a whole lot of answers here recommending adding a third party router to a router with already excellent mesh capabilities but this is actually terrible advise. The answer here is simple.


Go with the Smart Modem 3 that Skinny provides (it is basically $60) then pop into any Spark store and grab a Spark Smart Mesh 2 (or buy one online / read more information here). Sure, it'll come in at the around the same cost but:


1) You're not mixing different brands. 
2) You're keeping support with Skinny by using their router.
3) You can still use this on any ISP.
4) 4x4 802.11AX WiFi!


Smart Mesh 2 supports Ethernet backhaul and I have one set up at my parents and find it excellent. The Smart Modem 3 / Smart Mesh have excellent WiFi so basically start with the Smart Modem / Smart Mesh then buy another mesh if you need. I'd even go with this over the TP-Link given the choice IMHO.


Just more a friendly reminder that the Smart Modem 3 already has mesh capabilities (both wired and wireless mesh supported) and it works extremely well. Screenshot of my parents one here.



Hi, thanks for replying with your views. You raise an interesting point. I definitely appreciate the advice of others and wouldn't say it has been terrible at all but I also value alternatives. And as it happens I had actually considered this exact option while doing research (and before posting) as I too thought this was a really sensible option in terms of simplicity (no brand mixing, keeping Skinny's router etc).

However! I contacted Skinny (twice) about this exact idea and their customer service people advised me that, as the Smart Mesh is a Spark product, rather than a Skinny-specific product, the two were not compatible in this way, meaning that if I were to use the Smart Mesh with the Skinny Smart Modem I would be required to buy an additional Smart Mesh unit and hook it up to the Skinny Smart Modem in order to be able to use the Smart Mesh, i.e. essentially I would be creating the same set up as I would with the Deco units, where the Skinny Smart Modem isn't used for mesh and the Smart Mesh units do all the meshing work. This didn't make sense to me as the Skinny Smart Modem is basically the same product as the Spark Smart Modem, but they insisted that as Skinny was a different brand it wouldn't work seamlessly. This would mean I'd need to buy 3 Smart Mesh units to achieve the outcome I want, which would cost at least $100 more than the Deco + Smart Modem approach.

So, in summary, Skinny themselves put me off this idea.

What is the truth?
Are the Skinny Smart Modem and the Spark Smart Mesh units compatible or not?
Is the set up at your parents running on Spark or Skinny?
If Skinny were wrong in their advice, what would the benefit in them telling me that have been? Is it likely just that they don't know what they're talking about / cause they're stupid / because they don't want to help a customer modify the Smart Mesh settings to work on Skinny's network rather than Spark?

Appreciate any clarity on this

