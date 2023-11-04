Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) External antenna Operation for Spark Smart Modem 2
davecla

48 posts

Geek


#310598 4-Nov-2023 17:44
Send private message quote this post

 

 

Neighbour got a new spark smart modem 2 today and I've been conscripted into assisting.

 

We are semi rural and broadband for him is 4G. Prior to the new Smart Modem he had the previous generation Spark Huawei branded 4G modem.

 

We have very poor / no cell phone coverage, but with a Yagi antenna on the roof, up until a week ago his 4G broadband connectivity was good. Then is performance dropped off to almost nothing.

 

He went to the Spark shop and the assistant told him his problems were due to his old modem and sold him the new smart modem 2.

 

The new one doesn't work at all. It gets very poor connection, red light. The RSRP/RSRQ/SINR values (whatever they are) are -121  / -14.0 / -6.0 

 

The unit itself does work ok though, we drove up to the top of a nearby hill that offers cell coverage, powered the modem via a portable generator and all worked as advertised.

 

The user interface doesn't seem to have any way to select external antennas so I'm assuming its automatically selected.

 

 

 

Does anyone know how the antenna selection works? If an external antenna is sensed, does it automatically switch to it and stay with it.

 

I'm suspecting it is not sensing the external antenna at all, but can't be sure of this. There seems no way to determine if it's using internal or external antenna. 

 

I'm half thinking the root cause could be with his antenna cable or the yagi, but I don't have a way to test these.

 

 

 

thanks in advance,

 

dave

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chills
23 posts

Geek


  #3155891 4-Nov-2023 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Have there been any storms or weather that can be seen as dangerous for high placed objects?

Any chance the external antenna is damaged?

 
 
 
 

davecla

48 posts

Geek


  #3155893 4-Nov-2023 18:12
Send private message quote this post

Lots of high winds recently. 

 

I visually inspected the cable run and antenna, seems to be ok.

 

I was going to put a multi meter over the cable tomorrow to check continuity.

 

 

Chills
23 posts

Geek


  #3155896 4-Nov-2023 18:23
Send private message quote this post

I’m assuming the connections are just Coax SMA? I’m not too familiar with the spark wireless modems and the external antennas.

Is there any chance you can put the wireless spark modem near a window, disconnect the external antenna and see if theres any improvement.

With it being near a window, it should pick the signal up better and is an easy way to test if its the internal or external antenna.



RunningMan
7882 posts

Uber Geek


  #3155912 4-Nov-2023 18:57
Send private message quote this post

There's an issue with the external antenna connector clearance so it doesn't physically connect properly. Solution here

davecla

48 posts

Geek


  #3156101 5-Nov-2023 10:29
Send private message quote this post

To close this off

 

 

 

There is definitely something wrong with the external connections on those smart modem 2's.

 

I filed a connector down on a short antenna extension length I had to increase the insertion depth but made no difference.

 

Went back to his old Huawei modem, got coverage (of the three possible strengths from the front led's, he's got 2), so he's working again but with same poor performance.

 

The Spark service desk unable to provide support beyond "turn it off and on again"

 

Monday an installer from a local wifi based broadband provider coming to install their gear and he'll ditch 4G all together.

 

Hopefully he'll get his money back on returning the new modem.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

dave

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

