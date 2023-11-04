I normally don't make these kind of posts as my network is solid, and has been unchanged for a couple of years now.

However, I noticed lately on our Apple TV 4K, plugged into ethernet, has been buffering new YouTube content in 4K and its doing it enough now to annoy me

As mentioned, the Apple TV is wired into ethernet into a gbit port on a 48 port switch, router is an EdgeRouter 4, using Spark DNS.

An example of a buffering video stats:

That particular video seemed to be served from rr2.sn-ntq7yned.googlevideo.com, traceroute:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms router.lan [192.168.1.1]

2 1 ms <1 ms 1 ms 125-236-192-9.adsl.xtra.co.nz [125.236.192.9]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 11 ms 10 ms 10 ms 122.56.119.216

5 35 ms 35 ms 34 ms et5-0-2.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.26]

6 34 ms 34 ms 34 ms 72.14.202.230

7 33 ms 33 ms 34 ms 72.14.239.13

8 35 ms 34 ms 34 ms 209.85.247.157

9 33 ms 33 ms 33 ms syd09s16-in-f7.1e100.net [173.194.28.39]

Now that I've played the video multiple times, it seems to be served from rr6---sn-uo1-53as.googlevideo.com (Spark's YouTube cache?), so now there's no buffering issues:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms router.lan [192.168.1.1]

2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 125-236-192-9.adsl.xtra.co.nz [125.236.192.9]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 10 ms 10 ms 10 ms cache.google.com [219.88.188.17]

An example of the same video coming from the cache:

When I tried to replicate the issue on my laptop, plugged into ethernet, the video was already coming from the cache so I couldn't.

I don't know of a comparble speedtest server to test against in Australia, to mirror where that youtube content might be coming from, but to Telstra Sydney seems a bit terrible:

So I'm not sure if that's somehow related.. if I pick other Sydney servers speeds are fine to those

Running Speedtest on the Apple TV to Spark servers yields 940/500 results so I don't think the problem is with the Apple TV

Thoughts?