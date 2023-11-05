My relative has a new Spark mobile broadband service with a new Spark Smart Modem 2. She is getting frequent temporary disconnects on two devices connected via WiFi in close proximity to the modem. The 4G signal is very strong. I am not sure if it is a WiFi issue or not. I will get the connection tested and maybe see if I can try temporarily connecting PC with wired connection to modem but in the meantime I checked the modem logs and see a lot of these connect/disconnect messages. Sample of log filtered to show these messages below. Is this normal?

04.11.2023 08:16:20 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(38:B1:DB:7A:37:73) connected.

04.11.2023 08:16:20 (ath1)mywifi 38:b1:db:7a:37:73 connected

04.11.2023 08:16:19 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(38:B1:DB:7A:37:73) disconnected.

04.11.2023 08:16:19 (ath1)mywifi 38:b1:db:7a:37:73 disconnected

04.11.2023 08:12:21 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(38:B1:DB:7A:37:73) connected.

04.11.2023 08:12:21 (ath1)mywifi 38:b1:db:7a:37:73 connected

04.11.2023 08:12:21 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(38:B1:DB:7A:37:73) disconnected.

04.11.2023 08:12:21 (ath1)mywifi 38:b1:db:7a:37:73 disconnected

04.11.2023 08:11:10 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(38:B1:DB:7A:37:73) connected.

04.11.2023 08:11:10 (ath1)mywifi 38:b1:db:7a:37:73 connected

03.11.2023 16:54:38 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(38:B1:DB:7A:37:73) connected.

03.11.2023 16:54:38 (ath1)mywifi 38:b1:db:7a:37:73 connected

03.11.2023 16:45:03 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[5G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4A):STA(22:4A:01:7F:6D:6E) connected.

03.11.2023 16:45:03 (ath0)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e connected

03.11.2023 16:45:03 (ath1)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e disconnected

03.11.2023 16:41:51 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(22:4A:01:7F:6D:6E) connected.

03.11.2023 16:41:51 (ath1)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e connected

03.11.2023 16:41:51 (ath0)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e disconnected

03.11.2023 16:39:24 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[5G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4A):STA(22:4A:01:7F:6D:6E) connected.

03.11.2023 16:39:24 (ath0)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e connected

03.11.2023 16:38:08 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[5G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4A):STA(1A:4A:D0:35:49:65) connected.

03.11.2023 16:38:08 (ath0)mywifi 1a:4a:d0:35:49:65 connected

03.11.2023 13:58:30 (ath1)mywifi 1a:4a:d0:35:49:65 disconnected

03.11.2023 13:58:28 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(1A:4A:D0:35:49:65) disconnected.

03.11.2023 13:58:10 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(22:4A:01:7F:6D:6E) disconnected.

03.11.2023 13:58:10 (ath1)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e disconnected

03.11.2023 13:53:14 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(1A:4A:D0:35:49:65) connected.

03.11.2023 13:53:14 (ath1)mywifi 1a:4a:d0:35:49:65 connected

03.11.2023 13:53:14 (ath0)mywifi 1a:4a:d0:35:49:65 disconnected

03.11.2023 13:53:09 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(22:4A:01:7F:6D:6E) connected.

03.11.2023 13:53:09 (ath1)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e connected

03.11.2023 13:53:09 (ath0)mywifi 22:4a:01:7f:6d:6e disconnected

03.11.2023 13:30:32 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[5G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4A):STA(EE:89:96:53:DB:D2) disconnected.

03.11.2023 13:30:32 (ath0)mywifi ee:89:96:53:db:d2 disconnected

03.11.2023 13:24:06 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[5G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4A):STA(EE:89:96:53:DB:D2) connected.

03.11.2023 13:24:06 (ath0)mywifi ee:89:96:53:db:d2 connected

03.11.2023 13:24:05 (ath1)mywifi ee:89:96:53:db:d2 disconnected

03.11.2023 13:23:49 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(EE:89:96:53:DB:D2) connected.

03.11.2023 13:23:49 (ath1)mywifi ee:89:96:53:db:d2 connected

03.11.2023 13:21:46 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(EE:89:96:53:DB:D2) disconnected.

03.11.2023 13:21:46 (ath1)mywifi ee:89:96:53:db:d2 disconnected

03.11.2023 13:18:52 OWL-(SmartModem2)IF[2.4G](F4:CA:E7:45:FD:4B):STA(EE:89:96:53:DB:D2) connected.

03.11.2023 13:18:52 (ath1)mywifi ee:89:96:53:db:d2 connected