Just been chatting to - or doing my best to follow the pitch and intonation of - a lady Spark rep in the Philippines about livening-up our new fibre line .

Our broadband comes via a copper phone line, which we wanted to retain. No special reason, except that the phone remains alive during power outages - something that's not unusual down here in deepest, darkest Southland. Accordingly, the Chorus guys left the copper line in place and fed the fibre cable up the 20mm PVC sheath.

But just now, Miss Philipina told me that if I want to retain the copper phone it's gonna cost me $65 p\m. This is on top of Spark's 900mbps Max fibre plan charge of $106 p\m - $171 all up. Whereas the regular Max fibre plan with landline, will cost $116 all up.

Does this sound kosher? I mean, in all the dealings I've had with Spark and Chorus this is the first I've heard mention of this separate charge 🥴

PS: If we do indeed drop the copper line phone and have it routed via fibre, do we retain our existing phone number?