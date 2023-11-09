Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre connection with retained copper phone costs $65 extra!?
#310650 9-Nov-2023 12:06
Just been chatting to - or doing my best to follow the pitch and intonation of - a lady Spark rep in the Philippines about livening-up our new fibre line . 

 

Our broadband comes via a copper phone line, which we wanted to retain. No special reason, except that the phone remains alive during power outages - something that's not unusual down here in deepest, darkest Southland. Accordingly, the Chorus guys left the copper line in place and fed the fibre cable up the 20mm PVC sheath.

 

But just now, Miss Philipina told me that if I want to retain the copper phone it's gonna cost me $65 p\m. This is on top of Spark's 900mbps Max fibre plan charge of $106 p\m - $171 all up. Whereas the regular Max fibre plan with landline, will cost $116 all up. 

 

Does this sound kosher? I mean, in all the dealings I've had with Spark and Chorus this is the first I've heard mention of this separate charge 🥴

 

PS: If we do indeed drop the copper line phone and have it routed via fibre, do we retain our existing phone number?

 

 




nztim
  #3157562 9-Nov-2023 12:17
Chorus Charge the provider for the line into your house (anywhere from 40+GST upwards for each) line so you will be paying that twice, once for the Fibre and once for the Copper, this is before any services are put onto the line.

 

Then there is the cost of the NEAX to provide you dial tone and the bandwidth supplied for broadband.

 

Eventually you will be forced onto Fibre as the Copper Network/NEAX switches are being shut down in areas where there is fibre available

 

my answer to this is go out and buy a UPS, to keep the phone line running it just needs to keep the ONT powered.

 

And yes your phone number would be ported away form the NEAX and onto Spark's VOIP stack.

 

 

 

 

 

 




huckster
  #3157563 9-Nov-2023 12:19
Spark Fibre BB with landline delivers the phone via the ONT.

 

If you want to keep the copper for the phone, that is a separate product hence the extra cost.

 

Moving to Fibre with landline will move the number across (assuming you are xDSL with Spark).

 

W.r.t. power cuts, if you are a vulnerable customer, Spark can provide something otherwise you will need some form of UPS for the ONT to keep the phone (and possible broadband) going.

snj

snj
  #3157565 9-Nov-2023 12:21
Agree with nztim's answer.

 

As to the PS: Yes, if you get Spark to move the Landline from copper to fibre, the number will be retained.



Ruphus
  #3157570 9-Nov-2023 12:50
geekIT:

Just been chatting to - or doing my best to follow the pitch and intonation of - a Spark rep about livening-up our new fibre line.


But just now, the Spark rep told me….



FTFY

nztim
  #3157574 9-Nov-2023 13:09
Ruphus:
geekIT:

 

Just been chatting to - or doing my best to follow the pitch and intonation of - a Spark rep about livening-up our new fibre line.

 

But just now, the Spark rep told me….



FTFY

 

Actually, I kind of have some Sympathy with the OP, dealing with overseas call centers is a disaster, I am having a similar pain with Webjet trying to get a covid flight credit sorted.




wellygary
  #3157579 9-Nov-2023 13:33
As others have said,

 

Go fibre, get an UPS for your ONT-Router  and run one phone straight from the back of the router

 

Generally the reliability of Fibre is better than copper, 

 

 If you are just worried about short term power outages, get an UPS (and a powerbank for your mobile)

snnet
  #3157643 9-Nov-2023 15:01
Just a general question about UPS/backup for ONTs - I've had a few customers who have a UPS but the other end doesn't seem to in the event of a widespread power outage - this is from when the power outage starts. Is this normal? Or should it be expected that the network end have some backup supply as well, at least for a few hours? Areas are Northpower and Chorus



geekIT

  #3157704 9-Nov-2023 15:57
nztim:

 

1. Chorus Charge the provider for the line into your house (anywhere from 40+GST upwards for each) line so you will be paying that twice, once for the Fibre and once for the Copper, this is before any services are put onto the line.

 

Then there is the cost of the NEAX to provide you dial tone and the bandwidth supplied for broadband.

 

Eventually you will be forced onto Fibre as the Copper Network/NEAX switches are being shut down in areas where there is fibre available

 

my answer to this is go out and buy a UPS, to keep the phone line running it just needs to keep the ONT powered.

 

2. And yes your phone number would be ported away form the NEAX and onto Spark's VOIP stack.

 

 

 

1. Not sure what you mean. Chorus will charge the provider? But I'll be paying that twice? Anyway, the copper line is existing, it's not a new install.

 

2. That's not what several responders have said. Who's correct?

 

 




geekIT

  #3157707 9-Nov-2023 16:07
Ruphus:
geekIT:

 

Just been chatting to - or doing my best to follow the pitch and intonation of - a Spark rep about livening-up our new fibre line.

 

But just now, the Spark rep told me….



FTFY

 

FixedThatForYou? What're you on about? The Spark rep I spoke to was a woman, a Philipina, whose voice was high pitched and her intonation not 'casual Kiwi'. No reflection on her, just a cultural difference. Conversely, I rarely have trouble understanding Philipino help-desk males. 




stick
  #3157708 9-Nov-2023 16:08
UPS for ONT+Router: https://www.constantvigil.com/

 

Tbh, I haven't used this product, however I constantly see it recommended here

cyril7
  #3157709 9-Nov-2023 16:15
Hi, you are over complicating your situation, when you order fibre with Spark, they will add your phone via the fibre/ont for approx $10/month, if you are demanding it be via the existing copper circuit, then Chorus will charge Spark $40+ for the priviledge.

 

As others have said, just have the phone line via VoIP using the ONT's ATA for the $10/month, Spark will retain your old number when you move both services together, now you have attempted to seperate them you may loose your old number, but I suspect you should be ok on that account

 

Cyril

snj

snj
  #3157712 9-Nov-2023 16:27
geekIT:

 

nztim:

 

1. Chorus Charge the provider for the line into your house (anywhere from 40+GST upwards for each) line so you will be paying that twice, once for the Fibre and once for the Copper, this is before any services are put onto the line.

 

Then there is the cost of the NEAX to provide you dial tone and the bandwidth supplied for broadband.

 

Eventually you will be forced onto Fibre as the Copper Network/NEAX switches are being shut down in areas where there is fibre available

 

my answer to this is go out and buy a UPS, to keep the phone line running it just needs to keep the ONT powered.

 

2. And yes your phone number would be ported away form the NEAX and onto Spark's VOIP stack.

 

 

 

1. Not sure what you mean. Chorus will charge the provider? But I'll be paying that twice? Anyway, the copper line is existing, it's not a new install.

 

2. That's not what several responders have said. Who's correct?

 

 

 

 

1) They are considered two separate connections, so you have to pay Spark (who in turn pays Chorus) to maintain two different connections if you want to have Copper & Fibre at the same time.

 

2) Using voice via the Fibre will move the number onto Spark's VOIP stack, and with Spark the voice will use the ONT's Voice port (you'll only need battery backup for the ONT if you only care about the voice staying up in a power outage).

nztim
  #3157713 9-Nov-2023 16:29
geekIT:

 

1. Chorus Charge the provider for the line into your house (anywhere from 40+GST upwards for each) line so you will be paying that twice, once for the Fibre and once for the Copper, this is before any services are put onto the line.

 

2. And yes your phone number would be ported away form the NEAX and onto Spark's VOIP stack.

 

1. Not sure what you mean. Chorus will charge the provider? But I'll be paying that twice? Anyway, the copper line is existing, it's not a new install.

 

2. That's not what several responders have said. Who's correct?

 

 

1. If there is an active service on a line there is a monthly charge from chorus to the service provider starting from $40+GST. That fee is not charged twice at the moment as you have Voice+Data down the same copper pair as soon as the services are separate lines (copper and fiber) it is charged to the provider twice and then passed onto you.

 

2. My mother ported her number from the NEAX in 2011 and has changed VOIP providers 3 times since then, number is still the same




Rodders1nz
  #3157719 9-Nov-2023 16:53
stick:

 

UPS for ONT+Router: https://www.constantvigil.com/

 

Tbh, I haven't used this product, however I constantly see it recommended here

 

 

 

 

Have got one, can confirm works as advertised and would recommend.   

