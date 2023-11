Hi,

We have a Skinny/Spark Smart Modem 2 and it's about 4,2 kms from the antenna away (which is across the lake so no hills etc.).

Quite a few times a day the modem loosees the internet connection, sometimes just briefly and other times a few minutes and it seems to have to reconnect completly.

Would anyone know if an indoor antenna solve those issues? For example: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-262.html