ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Prepay Top Ups Not Working
Eva888

1859 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310678 12-Nov-2023 10:38
Yesterday I topped up with a card as my monthly prepay was expiring. Message came in today that my phone was on standard rates because I didn’t have enough credit.

 

Checked my bank account and the payment wasn’t showing.

 

This morning, thinking I may not have pressed confirm, I topped up again using my credit card.

 

I got an instant 'Success' message, but reading all of the message, it said top up would show when I received a text message. No text has come through and I continue to be on costly standard rates through no fault on my part. 

 

Have been with Skinny for a few years and this is first time anything like this has happened. Anyone else having a problem? 

ToPGuNZ
348 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3158511 12-Nov-2023 10:54
Yes I have the same problem so did a manual top up and re set up credit card.

 
 
 
 

Eva888

1859 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3158533 12-Nov-2023 11:37
Ok I just chatted with Skinny. They suggested to add credit while they were on the line. They could see it but it didn’t show on my app. I updated the app to the latest version and still didn’t show credit. He advised to uninstall the App and reinstall. Panicked a bit as had forgotten the old 4 digit code, but quite easy, as once installed it simply asks for your phone number and sends you a verification code to enter. Credit then came through. 

 

I don’t ever leave the credit card details on the app. 

fe31nz
1096 posts

Uber Geek


  #3158755 13-Nov-2023 01:16
I normally top up using the BNZ app - it just does a normal bill payment type transaction but adds the right details so that Skinny puts it onto my account.  I have never had any trouble with doing things that way, and the Skinny app normally shows the payment moments after it happens.  No credit card involved.



rugrat
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159724 15-Nov-2023 11:26
It happened to someone at work yesterday. They got a text to say they didn’t have enough credit and plan not renewed. They have auto top up set up.

 

They are on unlimited plan, but be a bit rough if someone lost roll over data because of it. Think roll over minutes don’t lose and are there when reactivate.

 

They deleted Skinny application and reinstalled but it still wouldn’t top up when they tried to use saved credit card.

 

I’ll see how they got on when I see them today, they would have their credit card details at home.

 

I did a test of $5 top up through internet banking for my one (normal way I do it), it worked fine that way.

 

 

huckster
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159755 15-Nov-2023 12:48
Updating the App is the way to go.

 

My experience has been that on the older version, if you do a top-up, it says it was successful but your bank/card is not actually debited and so the Skinny account doesn't actually get updated.

 

Updating the app and trying again will get the payment thru. No need to uninstall, just make sure you update.

 

 

Eva888

1859 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159761 15-Nov-2023 13:17
On my iPhone the app wouldn’t work with just an update and I needed to uninstall/reinstall. Maybe with Android it’s different.

Seriously considering changeover to Kogan now with their great deals.

rugrat
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159875 15-Nov-2023 16:59
He found out what went wrong. Some how the expiry date of the credit card had changed from 2024 to a year already passed like 2020. Had to remove credit card and save again with correct year.

 

He didn’t ring up, worked it out by bringing up saved card details. So somehow Skinny details on credit card expiry dates changed.

