Yesterday I topped up with a card as my monthly prepay was expiring. Message came in today that my phone was on standard rates because I didn’t have enough credit.

Checked my bank account and the payment wasn’t showing.

This morning, thinking I may not have pressed confirm, I topped up again using my credit card.

I got an instant 'Success' message, but reading all of the message, it said top up would show when I received a text message. No text has come through and I continue to be on costly standard rates through no fault on my part.





Have been with Skinny for a few years and this is first time anything like this has happened. Anyone else having a problem?