Found a Smart Modem 2 at an op shop yesterday and decided to try it out. My office currently uses a Huawei B818.



Was surprised to find it’s much slower on LTE. Wasn’t expecting worse performance.



The B818 gets around 125mbps while the SM2 gets around 60mbps. This is on Skinny in the exact same position in the office.



Is this expected?



I see the SM2 is CAT12 while B818 is CAT19 so that’s probably the answer.