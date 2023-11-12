Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Sudden latency, packet loss and bandwidth issues with Spark fibre connection
bradstewart

4331 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310681 12-Nov-2023 13:11
Just wondering if anyone around here might be able to shed any light or have any ideas on an issue I've been having with my Spark fibre connection since Weds night.

 

I started having very high ping spikes in games, 3000-4000ms to Aussie servers for WoW and high packet loss in other games such as War Thunder.

 

It happens approx. every 15 minutes and last for 2-3 minutes. During this, websites will not resolve or load extremely slowly, anything that was streaming will buffer until things return to normal.

 

When this happens, I get the following speedtest results:

 

If is affecting every device on the network, PCs, phones, smart TVs etc.

 

I have a TP Link Deco X55 mesh network (these have been working perfectly since I got them in February). I started by factory resetting those and swapping the primary unit which didn't change anything.

 

I disconnected all devices from the network and just connected my PC directly to the primary unit and the issue persisted.

 

I have replaced the TP Link Deco with my older Asus router and still the same issue. I've replaced the cable from the ONT to the router several times as well.

 

I feel like I've done a fairly good job of ruling out my side of things being the problem.

 

I called Spark last night and I got a CS rep who alternated between asking "are you accusing Spark of deliberately throttling your connection" and telling me there was nothing wrong the connection and the issue was because I was using a 3rd party modem.

 

I was told there was nothing they could do other than book a technician at my cost if they find nothing wrong. I have gone ahead with that because I cannot think of anything else to do on my end.

Of course, now I receive a request from the technician for more information and when I try to respond to the ticket, it tells me the ticket number is invalid.

BMarquis
378 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158622 12-Nov-2023 13:23
That doesn’t sound great.
Please private message me the serial number on the ONT.
It starts with ALCL.

 
 
 
 

bradstewart

4331 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158627 12-Nov-2023 13:28
BMarquis: That doesn’t sound great.
Please private message me the serial number on the ONT.
It starts with ALCL.

 

PM sent. Thanks.

BMarquis
378 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158637 12-Nov-2023 13:59
Looks like this is probably an issue on the Chorus side.
I'm working to get it resolved.



bradstewart

4331 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158638 12-Nov-2023 14:04
BMarquis:

Looks like this is probably an issue on the Chorus side.
I'm working to get it resolved.


Mate if you can figure it out, I'll owe you a bottle of your favourite whiskey or other preferred beverage.

BMarquis
378 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3158639 12-Nov-2023 14:06
bradstewart:
BMarquis:

 

Looks like this is probably an issue on the Chorus side.
I'm working to get it resolved.

 


Mate if you can figure it out, I'll owe you a bottle of your favourite whiskey or other preferred beverage.


No way, not required :)

linw
2718 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3158677 12-Nov-2023 16:58
Nice offer, though😁

