bradstewart:

Just wondering if anyone around here might be able to shed any light or have any ideas on an issue I've been having with my Spark fibre connection since Weds night.

I started having very high ping spikes in games, 3000-4000ms to Aussie servers for WoW and high packet loss in other games such as War Thunder.

It happens approx. every 15 minutes and last for 2-3 minutes. During this, websites will not resolve or load extremely slowly, anything that was streaming will buffer until things return to normal.

When this happens, I get the following speedtest results:



If is affecting every device on the network, PCs, phones, smart TVs etc.

I have a TP Link Deco X55 mesh network (these have been working perfectly since I got them in February). I started by factory resetting those and swapping the primary unit which didn't change anything.

I disconnected all devices from the network and just connected my PC directly to the primary unit and the issue persisted.

I have replaced the TP Link Deco with my older Asus router and still the same issue. I've replaced the cable from the ONT to the router several times as well.

I feel like I've done a fairly good job of ruling out my side of things being the problem.

I called Spark last night and I got a CS rep who alternated between asking "are you accusing Spark of deliberately throttling your connection" and telling me there was nothing wrong the connection and the issue was because I was using a 3rd party modem.

I was told there was nothing they could do other than book a technician at my cost if they find nothing wrong. I have gone ahead with that because I cannot think of anything else to do on my end.



Of course, now I receive a request from the technician for more information and when I try to respond to the ticket, it tells me the ticket number is invalid.