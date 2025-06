While I don't have a Skinny Smart Modem in front of me, I am pretty sure you can enable/disable VLAN tagging from either of the Spark or Skinny Smart Modems.

So when you plug it in, connect a PC to it and got to the router web interface http://192.168.1.254 and into Network (left hand side) > WAN (top) > Edit (Ethernet WAN).

In that page you should be able to enable VLAN tagging under the '802.1q' heading, and set VLAN to 10.