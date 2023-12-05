New Skinny customer here. I am trying to call my wife's 2degrees number and get a message saying "Welcome to Spark, the number you have dialed is not allocated" ..

Her phone is working fine and can receive calls from other networks (including International). At some point this year, she used to be with Skinny, and then ported out.

I've been on the phone with both Skinny and 2degrees Support, each saying their end is working properly, and telling me to call the other.

At this point I'm stuck. Did this happen to anyone else? Any suggestions in case you've been through a similar situation or might know what to do?

Thank you.