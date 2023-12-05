Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)2d number is not allocated when calling from Spark/Skinny numbers
hat0912

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310998 5-Dec-2023 16:46
New Skinny customer here. I am trying to call my wife's 2degrees number and get a message saying "Welcome to Spark, the number you have dialed is not allocated" ..

 

Her phone is working fine and can receive calls from other networks (including International). At some point this year, she used to be with Skinny, and then ported out.

 

I've been on the phone with both Skinny and 2degrees Support, each saying their end is working properly, and telling me to call the other.

 

At this point I'm stuck. Did this happen to anyone else? Any suggestions in case you've been through a similar situation or might know what to do?

 

Thank you.

Linux
11315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168472 5-Dec-2023 17:03
@hat0912 If you are a Skinny customer having issues calling to a 2degrees number then Skinny needs to deal with the issue end to end

 

I can tell you now the issue is with the SRRI routing table on the Skinny side of things for that one number will not be a number range issue

 

The issue is 100% on the Skinny / SparkNZ side

 

 



hat0912

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3169524 8-Dec-2023 09:02
To close the loop on this one, the issue is now fixed.

 

 

 

After some back and forth between Skinny and 2d support, the recommendation was for the "owners" of the number (2d) to submit a port refresh request. This resolved the problem.

