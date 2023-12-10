https://www.spark.co.nz/5g/home/articles/5g-now-live-across-new-locations/

"Earlier this year Spark announced that it will invest an additional $35 million to accelerate our 5G rollout, boosting total mobile connectivity investment to $125 million in FY22, and delivering 5G coverage to approximately 90% of the population by the end of calendar year 2023. This is assuming the necessary spectrum is made available by the New Zealand Government."

As it is nearly the end of 2023, how is this coming along? Anyone from Spark know?