Hi all,

Hoping someone with much better knowledge than me can help with this: my parents have recently had fibre installed at their place, using the supplied Spark Smart Modem 3 (Arcadyan VRV9517UWAC34-A-SP). It's working fine with computers and cellphones, but appears to be having trouble with less "typical" devices.

I've tried to get my Xbox One running, but repeatedly encounter an error message that "DNS isn't resolving Xbox server names". I've tried all the standard fixes recommended online short of factory resetting the modem (powering off and on the modem and the Xbox, entering the DNS settings manually, using generic DNS settings like Google's, running an Ethernet cable, etc) with no joy.



I've also had problems connecting my Kobo Libra 2 e-reader, while my parents have had intermittent issues maintaining a connection for their weather station and front doorbell camera system (they were connected for a while, but have been unable to reconnect after the modem was restarted).

Has anyone else encountered similar issues? A friend had similar issues with connecting his Playstation to a new Spark fibre connection, although I'm not clear on how/whether he managed to fix it. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

cheers,

Sam