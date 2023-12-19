A few months ago, my elderly grandmother received notice of the upcoming phase-out of copper infrastructure in her area. The options provided were wireless or fiber connectivity.

Initially leaning towards wireless, we discovered upon ringing Spark that it wasn't a option due to a saturated network with all major Internet Service Providers (ISPs). This left us with only one alternative—fiber. However, the challenge lies in the fact that fiber is more expensive than both wireless and copper. Since we only require a landline, my grandmother is adamant about avoiding any "modifications," such as a fiber installation, primarily due to the prolonged installation process that causes her concern and stress.

We've learned that Chorus imposes a connection fee, contributing to the elevated cost. Despite multiple calls from Spark inquiring about the transition, my grandmother struggles to comprehend the details due to accent barriers, hindering her from confirming a decision.

According to Spark, the withdrawal of copper is scheduled for early next year. I remain sceptical that both Spark and Chorus would disconnect their customers without making "reasonable attempts," as it could damage public relations.

The situation appears unjust, especially considering the premature withdrawal of copper infrastructure without concurrent upgrades to cell phone towers. It raises concerns about a potential monopoly in play.