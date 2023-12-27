Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OneDrive download on Skinny Wireless Broadband - hopeless
johno1234

#311236 27-Dec-2023 11:07
Attempting to download a 200GB file from OneDrive on a Skinny wireless broadband connection. Speedtest shows a steady 40MB/sec download speed but the download on OneDrive is anywhere from zero to 2MB/sec and predicted time to download varies from days to weeks.

 

Any ideas? OneDrive doesn't have a limit set in its settings.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

[update] - was not logged into OneDrive with a Microsoft account - logged in and restarted and it is still slow but much better - now around 5-6MB/sec steady. Still way below the 40MB/sec Speedtest download speed.

 

 

nztim
  #3175741 27-Dec-2023 11:32
Whats it like on another connection? 

 

Was it a file shared with you from overseas? the file may not be on local CDNs

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

tdgeek
  #3175748 27-Dec-2023 12:19
Broadband tends to get hammerd in the holidays, a wireless connection does have a finite capability per tower, that could be part of it, or most of it

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3175751 27-Dec-2023 13:10
Speedtest usually displays speeds in megabits per second (Mb/s). Downloads are normally measured in megabytes per second (MB/s). There's an 8x difference between the two, so your 5MB/s is probably 40Mb/s.



nztim
  #3175757 27-Dec-2023 14:08
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Speedtest usually displays speeds in megabits per second (Mb/s). Downloads are normally measured in megabytes per second (MB/s). There's an 8x difference between the two, so your 5MB/s is probably 40Mb/s.

 

 

Didn't even think of this, what you can also do is look at your network performance through your task manager to compare




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

