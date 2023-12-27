Attempting to download a 200GB file from OneDrive on a Skinny wireless broadband connection. Speedtest shows a steady 40MB/sec download speed but the download on OneDrive is anywhere from zero to 2MB/sec and predicted time to download varies from days to weeks.

Any ideas? OneDrive doesn't have a limit set in its settings.

Thanks

[update] - was not logged into OneDrive with a Microsoft account - logged in and restarted and it is still slow but much better - now around 5-6MB/sec steady. Still way below the 40MB/sec Speedtest download speed.