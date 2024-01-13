My main SIM is Kogan and whiled data is fine, I have not being able to respond to short SMS.

I was thinking of getting the cheapest Skinny Plan($17month) and porting my number to it on a eSIM and keeping the physical Kogan SIM for data. I should be able to turn off data on the eSIM and only have data working on the Kogan SIM but all calls go via Skinny.

I sort of did this on a recent international trip where I installed an eSIM for data but kept the Kogan SIM in the phone to receive SMS.

The question is, when I install the Skinny eSIM I will want to port my number to it. But then the Kogan SIM will have no number attached to it. I could be n some limbo situation. Ideas anybody?