Can I have eSIM with Skinny with my number and use Kogan SIM just for data - Pixel 8
lchiu7

#311417 13-Jan-2024 14:52
My main SIM is Kogan and whiled data is fine, I have not being able to respond to short SMS.

 

I was thinking of getting the cheapest Skinny Plan($17month) and porting my number to it on a eSIM and keeping the physical Kogan SIM for data. I should be able to turn off data on the eSIM and only have data working on the Kogan SIM but all calls go via Skinny.

 

 

 

I sort of did this on a recent international trip where I installed an eSIM for data but kept the Kogan SIM in the phone to receive SMS.

 

The question is, when I install the Skinny eSIM I will want to port my number to it. But then the Kogan SIM will have no number attached to it. I could be n some limbo situation. Ideas anybody?

DjShadow
  #3181482 13-Jan-2024 15:34
Skinny doesn't support eSim yet

 
 
 
 

lchiu7

  #3181486 13-Jan-2024 15:43
DjShadow:

 

Skinny doesn't support eSim yet

 

 

 

 

Looks like Google is about to implement an eSIM migration tool that can migrate a physical SIM to an eSIM.

 

https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-8-esim-migration-tool

 

 

 

I thought Spark has eSIM so Skinny would also?

 

 

 

Anyway the discussion is not irrelevant since Kogan said as soon as I migrate my number to another provider, I lose all the data on my account which defeats the purpose of what I was trying to do. And I still have 10 months of the Kogan SIM :-(

DjShadow
  #3181496 13-Jan-2024 16:28
I expect all carriers will be having to look at it given some devices in the USA (like iphone 15) don't come with physical sim trays now

