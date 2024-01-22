Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Smart Modem 2 config for fiber
tanihera

18 posts

Geek


#311511 22-Jan-2024 22:33
Send private message quote this post

I have problems configuring a Spark Smart Modem 2 for fiber.  The SM2 works fine on mobile BB, and my Quic Internet is all working from the ONT to a TPLink/Archer VR300 to wifi, no problem.  I want to replace the TPL router with the SM2, but somehow can't get any SM2 config to work with the ONT.  I'm a bit of a noob but I easly configured the TPL from QUic's setup info, and believe I've copied this same config to the SM2, but no dice.

 

When they're connected, by only swapping the ONT CAT5 cable from the TPLink to the SM2, the ONT Auth light comes on and the SM2 lights are Power:green, Status:white, 4GLTE:off, Wifi:on, and both Internet and Phone lights:OFF. The CAT5 Fibre port light blinks a little as does the Auth light.

 

One difference is Quic requires VLAN:untagged, but the equivalent in the SM2 can't be empty so I've set it to 0.  I've tried various SM2 reboots and power-off waits, but still no change.

 

Is there something other than the ISP login parameters I've missed?  Can anyone advise all the SM2 config settings required to connect the SM2 to fibre, please?

Create new topic
Zeusssy
36 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3185339 22-Jan-2024 23:17
Send private message quote this post

Change that 0 to a 10

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
meow
12319 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185344 23-Jan-2024 00:15
Send private message quote this post

Zeusssy: Change that 0 to a 10

 

No, Quic uses no VLAN by default. I am not sure of the Smart Modem 2 as I don't have one but some screenshots of the current configuration could be handy.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 