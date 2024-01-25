Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
voy1d

178 posts

Master Geek


#311539 25-Jan-2024 13:05
Send private message quote this post

Soo.

 

Yesterday I switched pre-paid provider from 2 Degrees to Spark and (aside from the absolutely awful join experience I had, which is a whole different story), it appears that Spark don't support my particular device on their network / I am unable to connect to their 5G network.

 

I purchased the phone directly from Samsung NZ, and have confirmed that it supports the N78 5G frequency (which Spark uses).

 

Some entertaining conversations with the Spark 5G team later, including one where they advised it wasn't a supported device, while the public facing website says different.

 

What has happened is below;

 

  • Spark have 'reset' their 5G network (whatever that means)
  • I have reset my network settings on my device
  • I have chosen the 5G/4G/3G/2G connection for the mobile
  • I have an active mobile plan with Spark
  • Spark have confirmed that my plan is enabled with 5G (whatever that means)

Currently running the latest patch from Samsung on Android 13 and my phone settings are all configured correctly based on the documentation from Spark.

 

Does anyone have any ideas of what I could do to make this work, I'm completely at a loss of what to do next (aside from throwing my toys out of the cot and going back to 2 Degrees)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
ShaneKNZ
25 posts

Geek

Trusted
Spark

  #3186420 25-Jan-2024 13:08
Send private message quote this post

Hey mate. An A54 sourced from Samsung NZ should work with 5G on Spark. Mind DM'ing me your number so I can check a few things?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3186422 25-Jan-2024 13:10
Send private message quote this post

@gajan

 

Edit: Ignore SparkNZ staff member has responded

ShaneKNZ
25 posts

Geek

Trusted
Spark

  #3186429 25-Jan-2024 13:18
Send private message quote this post

Hey Voy1d. Sorry you've been given the run-around and thanks for sharing your number - but 5G and VoLTE definitely were not provisioned :(

 

I'd expect it to work now - but let me know if you still have issues. I don't think a reboot is required - but can't hurt.



voy1d

178 posts

Master Geek


  #3186432 25-Jan-2024 13:31
Send private message quote this post

ShaneKNZ:

 

Hey Voy1d. Sorry you've been given the run-around and thanks for sharing your number - but 5G and VoLTE definitely were not provisioned :(

 

I'd expect it to work now - but let me know if you still have issues. I don't think a reboot is required - but can't hurt.

 

 

Thanks, I've rebooted my phone and see the VoLTE icon now, no 5G but that is likely because I'm near the boundary on the coverage map, when I'm in Wellington CBD tomorrow will see how it works.

 

Appreciate the time you took to look into this.

 

I don't know whether to laugh or cry though, because I specifically asked the previous rep I spoke to whether the 5G service was provisioned and they confidently said it was...

Bung
5530 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3186433 25-Jan-2024 13:33
Send private message quote this post

voy1d: Currently running the latest patch from Samsung on Android 13 and my phone settings are all configured correctly based on the documentation from Spark.

 

 

I'm trying my direct from Samsung A54 to see if it ever uses Wifi calling. It should be capable but it won't do anything in Airplane mode even if Wifi is on. I've found that the One UI 6.0/android 14 update is now available but that has made no difference. Local site is 4G so can't comment further.

ShaneKNZ
25 posts

Geek

Trusted
Spark

  #3186451 25-Jan-2024 14:22
Send private message quote this post

Hey Bung. All new Samsungs sold in NZ are the same SKU / same SW - so an A54 purchased from Samsung should also support VoWiFi when using a Spark or Skinny SIM. If you see the toggle / or option in settings - it should be all good. If you can DM me your number - I can check the provisioning on your line as well.

ShaneKNZ
25 posts

Geek

Trusted
Spark

  #3186456 25-Jan-2024 14:41
Send private message quote this post

Hey Bung. I'm afraid your line wasn't provisioned for VoLTE / VoWiFi / 5G either :(

 

Should be good to go now though if you wanna try again. Perhaps a reboot too :)



ShaneKNZ
25 posts

Geek

Trusted
Spark

  #3186457 25-Jan-2024 14:42
Send private message quote this post

These services should be provisioned automatically when we detect compatible devices. Seems there was an issue with the data that has now been resolved. So hopefully this won't happen to too many other users.

Bung
5530 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3186465 25-Jan-2024 15:04
Send private message quote this post

ShaneKNZ:

 

Hey Bung. I'm afraid your line wasn't provisioned for VoLTE / VoWiFi / 5G either :(

 

Should be good to go now though if you wanna try again. Perhaps a reboot too :)

 

 

Thanks Shane, now working. As mentioned i had been told that VoLTE & VoWifi were provisioned maybe it's confusing for Help Desk. Take a virtual chocolate fish, take the whole box if you like 😁

robjg63
3859 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3186468 25-Jan-2024 15:09
Send private message quote this post

It was the same issue with my wife's NZ new Samsung Galaxy A34 in May last year.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=304592

 

The twits in the shop were useless - I even asked 'is VoLTE provisioned?'. The person on the Helpdesk had no idea.

 

Shane sorted it for us with a couple of minutes of me posting the above thread.

 

 

 

I hate to think how many users on the Spark network have a pretty useless phone because it isn't configured properly.

 

I really hope the auto detection does get fixed.

 

(And thanks again to @ShaneKNZ and geekzone of course)

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 