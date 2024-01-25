Soo.

Yesterday I switched pre-paid provider from 2 Degrees to Spark and (aside from the absolutely awful join experience I had, which is a whole different story), it appears that Spark don't support my particular device on their network / I am unable to connect to their 5G network.

I purchased the phone directly from Samsung NZ, and have confirmed that it supports the N78 5G frequency (which Spark uses).

Some entertaining conversations with the Spark 5G team later, including one where they advised it wasn't a supported device, while the public facing website says different.

What has happened is below;

Spark have 'reset' their 5G network (whatever that means)

I have reset my network settings on my device

I have chosen the 5G/4G/3G/2G connection for the mobile

I have an active mobile plan with Spark

Spark have confirmed that my plan is enabled with 5G (whatever that means)

Currently running the latest patch from Samsung on Android 13 and my phone settings are all configured correctly based on the documentation from Spark.

Does anyone have any ideas of what I could do to make this work, I'm completely at a loss of what to do next (aside from throwing my toys out of the cot and going back to 2 Degrees)