Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Help - Skinny fibre broadband BYO modem setting - tried PPPoE with user/password and no vlan tag
hongzhng

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311583 28-Jan-2024 17:35
Send private message quote this post

a bit background.

 

I Just moved and switched to Skinny fiber BB. When they provisioned the broadband, the previous tenant was still using his broadband, so Skinny asked if I was ok for them to provision on lan2 as there would not be any difference in speed etc. I was OK with that and lan2 is the one I am using. 

 

 

 

Router config

 

I read the forum and Skinny website for the BYO modem config and understand that I would need to use PPPoE (with a user name and password) and disable vlan tag.

 

FIBRE BROADBAND

 

  • PPP Protocol: PPPoE
  • VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No
  • PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz
  • PPP Password: password 
  • IP Address: Obtain Automatically
  • DNS servers: Obtain Automatically
  • MTU: 1500

 

 

What I tried

 

The connection date was yesterday (Jan 7th) and I received Skinny confirmation. The ONT seems to be fine (Power green, Optical green, Lan2 Solid yellow) However, I tried the above config on 3 routers (an old Buffalo router with DD-WRT, a Spark HG659b and an Asus AC68U) but none of them worked. :(  I can confirm that the routers were connected with WAN port and I also restarted the ONT and router multiple times.

 

  • Buffalo router: PPPoE login status: Disconnected. 
  • spark router (huawei HG659b): the connection status in the Internet Settings page is always connecting. There is no internet.
  • Asus router:  Internet status: Disconnected.  I could see the error pppd[449]: Timeout waiting for PADO packets every minute (or so) 

 

 

I also tried to reach skinny and they told me they have completed the connection and they dont support BYO modem (I understand that). 

 

 

 

Help:

 

Is there anything I can try please ?  any suggestions please ? 

 

Is it possible to ask Skinny to change the ONT port to lan1 ? It might not be the issue but I know the previous tenant's internet worked with no issue with lan1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

snj

snj
43 posts

Geek


  #3187772 28-Jan-2024 17:46
Send private message quote this post

Did the previous tenant cancel their previous service that was on the first port?  Wonder if at activation time the system picked the first available port (i.e. Lan1), so could be a worth a shot to plug in and see if you get connection (and Skinny IP) there.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
hongzhng

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3187774 28-Jan-2024 17:53
Send private message quote this post

Yes, he did cancel it more than a week before my connection date. The previous tenant is a friend of mine.
I also tried all 4 ports lan1- lan4. Only lan2 gives solid yellow light and no light for the other ports

robjg63
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3187775 28-Jan-2024 17:53
Send private message quote this post

Did you enter the 'credentials' as they suggested?

 

It doesnt check the details as far as I know (iei x@x.com and xxx as the details would work - but you do need something in there).

 

From memory they can take a minute or two to connect - did you give it - say -  5 minutes?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



hongzhng

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3187776 28-Jan-2024 17:57
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I copied the user name and password from skinny web site.

PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz
PPP Password: password

Yes, I did leave it for approximately 20 ~ 30 minutes after the configuration update and/or restart but no luck:(

Goosey
2404 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3187778 28-Jan-2024 18:12
Send private message quote this post

Did you use copy paste or just copy and type in what you saw?

 

If you used copy paste shortcuts then maybe not do that and try just typing manually?

michaelmurfy
meow
12335 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187780 28-Jan-2024 18:25
Send private message quote this post

Also ensure "Service Name" is blank as I understand this is a field on the Asus router.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

hongzhng

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3187781 28-Jan-2024 18:28
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

Also ensure "Service Name" is blank as I understand this is a field on the Asus router.



I did copy and paste. Let me try the manual typing and see how it goes



hongzhng

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3187783 28-Jan-2024 18:29
Send private message quote this post

hongzhng:
michaelmurfy:

Also ensure "Service Name" is blank as I understand this is a field on the Asus router.



I did copy and paste. Let me try the manual typing and see how it goes


Yes, I left service name as blank. Thanks.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 