I've noticed over the past week or so an increase in latency to the oceanic WoW servers (located in Sydney) when arriving in Aus on particular points - I would usually get 35ms~ from Wellington on my Spark Max Fibre connection, however its currently around 110ms when it goes through this path.
I've attached two different WINMTR results from today to try illustrate what I mean!
Current Issue when connecting to the 'et5-1-5.sebr3.global-gateway.net.nz' part:
No issue when connecting to this one:
Hoping that one of the awesome people from Spark will be able to take a look and provide some assistance - happy to provide any additional details I can.