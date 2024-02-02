Hi All, recently joined Spark's 4G wireless broadband at a rural property.

The place has line of sight to a spark cell tower around 500m away and connection quality is always good.

However download speeds seem to be way lower than performance indicates.

I am expecting around 80-100mbps down however at times I am only getting around 2-3mbps down.

Upload is very quick and hovers around 50-60 mbps with minimal change.

Could it be a network/modem setting im not getting right?

What are usually the causes for problems like this?

Thanks in advance :)