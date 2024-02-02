Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark 4G Wireless Broadband Download Speed Choked.
#311626 2-Feb-2024 00:46
Hi All, recently joined Spark's 4G wireless broadband at a rural property.

 

The place has line of sight to a spark cell tower around 500m away and connection quality is always good.

 

However download speeds seem to be way lower than performance indicates.

 

I am expecting around 80-100mbps down however at times I am only getting around 2-3mbps down.

 

Upload is very quick and hovers around 50-60 mbps with minimal change.

 

Could it be a network/modem setting im not getting right?

 

What are usually the causes for problems like this?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance :)

  #3189522 2-Feb-2024 06:28
I would hazard a guess this may be overloading or congestion at the tower you're connected to? What area is this in?

 
 
 
 

  #3189523 2-Feb-2024 06:37
Are you getting the same performance on a Spark mobile? If so, definitely be congestion - especially at peak times

  #3189525 2-Feb-2024 06:55
congestion on the serving cell is most likely the issue no setting on the modem can help with that

