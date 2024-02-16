getontoit99

Hi All.

My customer uses 4G Wireless Broadband with a landline delivered from the Smart Modem 2. Wi-fi is also used.

Fibre and an ONT are in the building and I'm considering moving them to that service.

Questions

Can the Smart Modem 2 be retained and moved from Wireless Broadband to the fibre ONT?

This would avoid having to buy a router and would continue the Wi-Fi service.



Is it still the case that the Spark landline service can only be delivered from the ONT, once the Wireless Broadband has gone?



I'm aware that moving the LL number to 2Talk or similar with an ATA would get around this, but the number is involved with calls being redirected to Spark mobiles. Porting it elsewhere may complicate this; I don't know.

Any guidance will be appreciated.

Scott