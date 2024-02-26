Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setting up RT-AX55 with Skinny Fibre
JTur1

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311909 26-Feb-2024 08:53
I've been trying to set up my connection with Skinny this morning. It's somewhat urgent because I work from home. I didn't ask them to switch today, I wanted them to do it on Sunday :\
I'm trying to set up my ASUS RT-AX55 router with my new Skinny connection. I've had this router in the past with Contact and 2 degrees, but it doesn't seem to be working with Skinny.
Here is what Skinny says to do: https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/byo-modem/
And here is what I've done:
* Factory reset my router
* Set the connection type to PPPoE
* Set the username/password to user@skinny.co.nz/password
* Changed my IPTV setting to manual, but didn't enter any numbers‡
* Attempted to change MTU to 1500, but was told by my router that 1492 is the maximum (close enough, right?)
* Saved settings and rebooted

‡Setting it to manual didn't seem to make a difference compared to leaving it as the default value. Neither seem to work!

My settings are also shown below:



And now I get either this (most of the time):

Or this (once):


The PPPoE connection failure in the image above happened after I turned off the router for a few minutes. After rebooting, I briefly had an internet connection. My phone and smart home devices were able to connect to the internet for about 5 minutes, but then stopped. All the lights on my router remained blue despite the lack of connection (normally one would be red when there is no connection), but I got the message above displayed on the admin page.

I've also seen suggestions of power-cycling the ONT and router at the same time. This didn't seem to work. The closest I got to it working was what I said above, which happened after I powered it off for a few minutes.

So, my question is, what am I doing wrong? Is there a setting I've missed? Is there a setting Skinny doesn't tell you about that you need to use for this router? Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks

mrgsm021
1466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200039 26-Feb-2024 09:02
What are the other options under 'Select ISP Profile'?

 

Also the Skinny instruction says to set the MTU to 1500

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3200042 26-Feb-2024 09:07
Need to DISABLE "Enable VPN and DHCP connection" under Special Requirements section.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

JTur1

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3200057 26-Feb-2024 09:41
mrgsm021:

What are the other options under 'Select ISP Profile'?


Also the Skinny instruction says to set the MTU to 1500



Hey. Some of the other options are here:




I skipped a bunch of the ones in the middle because I didn't want to have to take heaps of screenshots. But as you can see, there is no Skinny option.

As for the MTU thing, my router doesn't allow it to go above 1492. I don't know if Skinny just picked a round number to make it easier or if it actually won't work without the correct MTU.

That said, it is working again with the same settings in my screenshots. I turned it off for about 30 minutes and it seems to be connected now (although I'm not sure for how much longer). I'm still open to suggestions from people, in case it stops working again, but I guess for now it is resolved. Thanks



JTur1

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3200058 26-Feb-2024 09:45
Spyware:

Need to DISABLE "Enable VPN and DHCP connection" under Special Requirements section.



Good thinking. My latest comment mentioned that it is working now. My "solution" was to power off the router for about 30 minutes, power off the ONT for a minute, power on the ONT, and (once the ONT was fully powered on) power on the router.

I changed the setting you suggested, though. It was connected immediately after rebooting this time, so maybe that was part of the issue. Who knows? I'm just hoping it doesn't end up disconnecting again.

Thanks

mrgsm021
1466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200064 26-Feb-2024 10:09
I think turning off what Spyware suggested made the connection worked.

oceanlyner
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3200521 27-Feb-2024 13:55
I'm with Skinny and have an Asus router. I have the Enable VPN + DHCP option enabled, and I'm working ok.

I find that after a router reboot it often won't reconnect, and I think its due to a bug in the firmware. I've had two routers do the same thing.
The way that I resolve it is using the Mac Clone under special requirements. If it isn't connecting, I simply change a value in the MAC and apply. This makes it connect almost straight away. 

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200528 27-Feb-2024 14:22
@oceanlyner No, not an Asus bug. Many providers, Spark included, do not like it if you send them a DHCP request and will often drop your connection by design.

 

MAC Clone does nothing here (Spark don't care about your MAC address). You literally need to DISABLE "Enable VPN and DHCP connection" under Special Requirements section as @spyware stated.

 

All the MAC clone is doing is forcing a reconnect but don't do that especially with random MAC addresses.




oceanlyner
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3200529 27-Feb-2024 14:24
Ok, you learn something new every day. Will give it a go. 

richms
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200531 27-Feb-2024 14:31
oceanlyner:

 

I'm with Skinny and have an Asus router. I have the Enable VPN + DHCP option enabled, and I'm working ok.

 

 

Except this is not working ok:

 

 

I find that after a router reboot it often won't reconnect, and I think its due to a bug in the firmware. I've had two routers do the same thing.
The way that I resolve it is using the Mac Clone under special requirements. If it isn't connecting, I simply change a value in the MAC and apply. This makes it connect almost straight away. 

 

 

Based on what someone said in the quic DHCP thread about spark, this would cause that problem.




Richard rich.ms

oceanlyner
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3200532 27-Feb-2024 14:32
It was a solution that I read somewhere, and seemed to work so I went with it.

Got the correct solution now, so that's great. 

cbrpilot
945 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3200561 27-Feb-2024 16:34
A couple of points of clarification:

 

1/ MTU/MRU - yes the specs say set it to 1500.  What we mean by that is this is the maximum value supported by our network, and is the optimal value.  Some routers won't support this, so 1492 is just fine.

 

 

 

2/ Enable VPN + DHCP option - as people have pointed out we strongly recommend you disable this feature.  What it does is sent a constant flood of DHCP to our network (which we do not support), even when PPP is successfully established.  The constant auth attempts with DHCP leads to our BNGs to put your line into "host lockout" (kind of like a sin-bin to use a sport analogy).  This mean if the connection needs to restart it will be very slow to restore service - basically it's a random chance if the next authentication attempt is PPP or DHCP when we allow you out of the lockout, and if it's DHCP, back you go into the lockout state, rinse and repeat. 

 

 

 

If it is a "feature" and not a "bug" it's a bad feature IMHO.

 

 

 

 




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

