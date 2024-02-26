@oceanlyner No, not an Asus bug. Many providers, Spark included, do not like it if you send them a DHCP request and will often drop your connection by design.

MAC Clone does nothing here (Spark don't care about your MAC address). You literally need to DISABLE "Enable VPN and DHCP connection" under Special Requirements section as @spyware stated.

All the MAC clone is doing is forcing a reconnect but don't do that especially with random MAC addresses.