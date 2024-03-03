Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Notice period fee - moving from Spark fibre to 2degree Hyperfibre
Insanekiwi

#311979 3-Mar-2024 19:28
Hi guys

Do you think it’s fair that I am charged for $133 for a notice fee period? Story is that I requested 2degree to take over fibre as I wanted Hyperfibre which was connected earlier Feb. Given the ONT / modem is changed and Chorus needed to come - I thought disconnection was automatic.

I am now told that I need to pay $133 as I haven’t informed that I was disconnecting from them. They say that my connection is still live that I can still use it?

It seems little unfair to having to pay this fee - and I was on open plan.

RunningMan
  #3202874 3-Mar-2024 19:41
Doesn't seem unreasonable, depending on your normal monthly bill. I'd expect the fee to be about the same as the notice period is generally a month.



TehFlak
  #3202875 3-Mar-2024 19:41
No opinion as to whether or not it's fair but, as per their terms: 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/account/manage/cancel-account/
https://www.spark.co.nz/help/account/manage/transfer-services

 

There’s a standard 30-day notice period when you cancel Spark's services. The notice period starts from the day you let us know you want to cancel.

 

We recommend contacting your new service provider to request a transfer 30 days in advance. Doing this means you are less likely to be billed by both service providers for the same period of time.

