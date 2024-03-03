Hi guys
Do you think it’s fair that I am charged for $133 for a notice fee period? Story is that I requested 2degree to take over fibre as I wanted Hyperfibre which was connected earlier Feb. Given the ONT / modem is changed and Chorus needed to come - I thought disconnection was automatic.
I am now told that I need to pay $133 as I haven’t informed that I was disconnecting from them. They say that my connection is still live that I can still use it?
It seems little unfair to having to pay this fee - and I was on open plan.