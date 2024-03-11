Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smart modem 1 vs 3
EviLClouD

262 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312050 11-Mar-2024 15:05
Hi all, just wondering if there would be much noticeable difference upgrading from the Spark Smart Modem 1 to the Smart Modem 3?

Currently on a 300/100 fibre plan with approx ~20 devices online (not always connected online at the same time though).
Current Smart Modem 1 has worked flawlessly except occasionally when gaming (on pc via wifi) the ping will spike increase for a second or two then return to normal.
Would the Smart modem 3 reduce/remove this? Would i also get overall better wifi coverage around the house with it?

Thanks in advance

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205425 11-Mar-2024 15:07
The only thing that will really improve gaming is to game over Ethernet and not WiFi.

 

Otherwise for a 300/100Mbit plan I doubt you'll notice any improvement. I'd just keep with the Smart Modem 1. 




