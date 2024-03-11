Hi all, just wondering if there would be much noticeable difference upgrading from the Spark Smart Modem 1 to the Smart Modem 3?



Currently on a 300/100 fibre plan with approx ~20 devices online (not always connected online at the same time though).

Current Smart Modem 1 has worked flawlessly except occasionally when gaming (on pc via wifi) the ping will spike increase for a second or two then return to normal.

Would the Smart modem 3 reduce/remove this? Would i also get overall better wifi coverage around the house with it?



Thanks in advance