Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Device Permissions on Spark Smartmodem
JimmyH

#312168 23-Mar-2024 10:49
I have a telecom Smartmodem. It works well.

 

I also have a significant number of devices on my network. I'm tightening my security up a bit, and ahere are 2-3 of them that I would to leave connected to the network, have them accessible to other devices on the network, but block them from having any internet access whatsoever. For instance, after reading about HP applying firmware updates that removed printer functionality, I would like to remove my (non-HP printer) from having any internet connectivity - but obviously want computers on the network to still be able to print.

 

Is there any way to just block internet access (outbound or inbound) for specific devices, without removing LAN access, in the settings for the Smartmodem?. I can't see an obvious way to do it.

Talkiet
  #3209813 23-Mar-2024 10:52
I am using a Smartmodem 2... Is anything like this available on the SM1?

 

 

 




