I am on 5G WBB, with Spark. On the weekend, I lost internet over WiFi. I still had a strong 4G & 5G signal, but no internet over WiFi or Ethernet. Rebooted the Modem router. Everything came back and is still working as expected. However, the IP address for the router changed to 192.168.1.1 (Previously it was 254) Now I cannot access the Modem/Router settings, connection refused. Fing sees it at 192.168.1.1 scanning the network. I am wondering if there was an update in the weekend that has broken this. Anyone having an issue?
Cheers