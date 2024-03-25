Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Cant Login to Smart 5G Modem
hebegb

77 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#312192 25-Mar-2024 15:04
Send private message

I am on 5G WBB, with Spark. On the weekend, I lost internet over WiFi. I still had a strong 4G & 5G signal, but no internet over WiFi or Ethernet. Rebooted the Modem router. Everything came back and is still working as expected. However, the IP address for the router changed to 192.168.1.1 (Previously it was 254) Now I cannot access the Modem/Router settings, connection refused. Fing sees it at 192.168.1.1 scanning the network. I am wondering if there was an update in the weekend that has broken this. Anyone having an issue?

 

Cheers

 

 




They see me rollin, they hatin!

Create new topic
Talkiet
4781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3210653 25-Mar-2024 15:18
Send private message

I'd be very surprised if there was a change that modified the router IP address (like absolutely stunned)... Are you sure you don't have another device on your network giving out a DHCP address? What's the MAC address of the device you see at 192.168.1.1... (Feel free to post only the first 6 octets - or to PM me)

 

Depending on the amount of config you have on the router, you could also try resetting it to defaults.

 

Cheers - N.




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
hebegb

77 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3212209 30-Mar-2024 08:48
Send private message

2 factory resets fixed the issue. Back to .254 now. Interestingly, when on 1.1 the phone did not work. All working now.




They see me rollin, they hatin!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright