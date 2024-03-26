Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can someone explain this roaming email?
#312215 26-Mar-2024 17:36
A brand-new pack was added a couple of days ago. The phone was off all the time except for a few minutes, then off again.

 

 

 

 

Then an email arrives saying, "used 100% of the 0 roaming data cap":

 

 

 

 

 




  #3211350 26-Mar-2024 17:50
Has a roaming cap of 0 Mb (or Gb) been setup for the phone?

 

Logged on to MySpark and under my mobile.....

 

 
 
 
 

  #3211353 26-Mar-2024 17:55
I thought that was for casual data, not packs?

 

 




  #3211357 26-Mar-2024 18:14
I haven't bought a pack for a while so not 100% sure but does the pack start when you first use it?

 

Maybe the alert was generated before the plan got fully registered across all the relevant systems.....?



  #3211358 26-Mar-2024 18:20
The pack was bought 24 hours before this person left New Zealand. Their only layover before the destination was in one country that's on the roaming list.  

 

MySpark was not working at 3 PM earlier today. I think this alert came by mistake, perhaps. I will monitor their account.

 




  #3211512 27-Mar-2024 09:01
Despite that threatening email - which I now think was sent in error and caused someone to get really worried while overseas, it seams the roaming pack is actually working:

 




  #3211873 28-Mar-2024 13:42
Hi there - I believe this is a new message, and its the correct experience assuming the roamer has a $0 roaming data smartcap. It probably needs to be suppressed if they have that, are in a roaming pack country have a roaming pack pending activation.

 

I've sent you a PM with my email address, can you flick me the number and I will raise it with the appropriate squad to investigate. 




  #3211879 28-Mar-2024 14:09
Thanks @andyb I will email.

 

 




