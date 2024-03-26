A brand-new pack was added a couple of days ago. The phone was off all the time except for a few minutes, then off again.
Then an email arrives saying, "used 100% of the 0 roaming data cap":
A brand-new pack was added a couple of days ago. The phone was off all the time except for a few minutes, then off again.
Then an email arrives saying, "used 100% of the 0 roaming data cap":
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Has a roaming cap of 0 Mb (or Gb) been setup for the phone?
Logged on to MySpark and under my mobile.....
I thought that was for casual data, not packs?
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
I haven't bought a pack for a while so not 100% sure but does the pack start when you first use it?
Maybe the alert was generated before the plan got fully registered across all the relevant systems.....?
The pack was bought 24 hours before this person left New Zealand. Their only layover before the destination was in one country that's on the roaming list.
MySpark was not working at 3 PM earlier today. I think this alert came by mistake, perhaps. I will monitor their account.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Despite that threatening email - which I now think was sent in error and caused someone to get really worried while overseas, it seams the roaming pack is actually working:
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Hi there - I believe this is a new message, and its the correct experience assuming the roamer has a $0 roaming data smartcap. It probably needs to be suppressed if they have that, are in a roaming pack country have a roaming pack pending activation.
I've sent you a PM with my email address, can you flick me the number and I will raise it with the appropriate squad to investigate.
Thanks @andyb I will email.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup