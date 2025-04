I have a couple of rural clients on Starlink already. Using Draytek 2927L with SIM installed for 4G failover PLUS static IP.

In addition, I've installed ZeroTier on a DietPi VM on a couple of the sites. It's made a world of difference for their remote users.

This client expressed reticence about Starlink. I think it's more a mindset that everything was 'fine' until a cable got severed a kilometre down the road and "nothing been right since". Spark's response was to send another DSL modem out.

Add to that, they have a copper landline, a service they'd like to keep.

From a 4G perspective, One related providers (Netspeed, Farmside) are prepared to install at their address. Possibly with the insistence of a roof mounted antenna.

I'll present the two options, either bite the bullet and move into the 2020s or change provider.