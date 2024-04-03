ToucanSam:

Hey team,

Moving house and switching to Quic. (Thanks @michaelmurfy)

For anyone considering BigPipe, please know that when you cancel your service even outside of contract, they will charge you for a full month.

In my case, this means that I got service for 2 days and they're charging me for all of April.

When I asked for a refund they quoted their terms of service and told me to get lost.

Previously BigPipe was one of my go to recommendations, but unimpressed is an understatement.

EDIT: I gave BigPipe more than a month of notice. NOT 2 days. It was only when it was coming up to the end of service and I inquired about the refund amount that I was pointed at the ToS.

EDIT 2: For the sake of clarification, I called and asked to cancel my service in February. They asked me what day I wanted to cancel, I told them the last day I was in this house because I knew the settlement date, they said no problem. At this stage, it would of been NICE (not mandatory) for the rep to say "Hey, you're moving out really close to the end of the month and you should be reminded that we can't do partial month refunds. Is that date still ok or did you want to cancel earlier?".