kiwigander

I wonder whether any of the Spark reps on this board can give advice on this.

We've rented out a house (in Nelson) for several years. Telecomms has always been by Spark fibre. The account is in my name; I pay the invoices and bill the tenants.

We've now sold the house (closing still quite a few weeks away). I understand that the tenants want to stay on and the new owners want them to stay on: great.

We'd like to transfer the account over to the tenants. This seems to be a problem. Spark online chat suggested we front up with the tenants to a Spark store. We're overseas, so that won't happen. The alternatives were either to give full access to the account to the tenants (but apparently there's a security issue with that) or cancel the account and let the tenants establish their own.

That last course of action seems logical, but we're reluctant to risk the tenants' service being disrupted – and the chat-person seemed to think it would be.

What's the best way to transfer an account without risking our security or our tenants' connectivity?