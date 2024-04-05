Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Transferring a Spark fibre account
kiwigander

231 posts

Master Geek


#312304 5-Apr-2024 10:38
Send private message

I wonder whether any of the Spark reps on this board can give advice on this.

 

We've rented out a house (in Nelson) for several years.  Telecomms has always been by Spark fibre.  The account is in my name; I pay the invoices and bill the tenants.

 

We've now sold the house (closing still quite a few weeks away).  I understand that the tenants want to stay on and the new owners want them to stay on: great. 

 

We'd like to transfer the account over to the tenants.  This seems to be a problem.  Spark online chat suggested we front up with the tenants to a Spark store.  We're overseas, so that won't happen.  The alternatives were either to give full access to the account to the tenants (but apparently there's a security issue with that) or cancel the account and let the tenants establish their own.

 

That last course of action seems logical, but we're reluctant to risk the tenants' service being disrupted – and the chat-person seemed to think it would be.

 

What's the best way to transfer an account without risking our security or our tenants' connectivity?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
mrgsm021
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3214429 5-Apr-2024 11:06
Send private message

Maybe get the tenant to set up their own Spark account with second port activation on the ONT and once their services are all set up and working, you are then free to RQ your account/service on the primary port?

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3214435 5-Apr-2024 11:15
Send private message

@cbrpilot




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cbrpilot
936 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3214460 5-Apr-2024 12:44
Send private message

Hi everyone, this should be fairly straight forward to sort.  Services can be transferred from one Spark account to another.

 

If kiwigander can PM me their  email/ overseas contact details,  and gives us tenants contact details,  I will get the support teams to contact both parties to arrange.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright