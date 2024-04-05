I've got a Skinny Smart Modem 3 (Arcadyan VRV9517?) with the WAN connection type set to Bridge mode connected to a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X (running openwrt) that's connected to the ONT.

Devices connected to the LAN ports and 5GHz SSID on the Skinny router connect fine. Devices on the 2.4Ghz SSID don't. They fail to get an address from the EdgeRouter (the DHCP server) - seems like all traffic is blocked.

I've upgraded the firmware on the Skinny router (v1.00.06 build03) but still no joy.

Using one of the LAN ports on the Skinny router to connect to the EdgeRouter instead works fine (although light on front goes red), but I would like to use the WAN port if possible and use the LAN port for something else.

Any ideas why the 2.4Ghz SSID traffic might be blocked from the WAN port when in bridge mode?