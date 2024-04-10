Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Have Spark started using CGNAT on new connections?
Spong

971 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312361 10-Apr-2024 16:45
One of my clients has just shifted house and took their Spark fibre + landline (VIA ONT) along to the new address. I have them setup with noip (Dynamic DNS) and DNS4me so that their Roku box can access overseas content. All has been fine for years, until their shift. Their HG659B reports an IPV4 address of 100.65.239.XXX (a non-routable IP) which is sent to noip.com but this isn't their real IP which happens to be 203.211.74.XXX when checked at whatismyip.com. Obviously DNS4Me refuses to accept this address in their IP Access zones so their service fails. 

 

This leads me to believe that Spark have started to use CGNAT on new connections? Does anyone know what's happening here? 




nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216622 10-Apr-2024 16:51
@cbrpilot




Talkiet
4721 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3216626 10-Apr-2024 16:58
No. No CGNAT on fibre connections. Are you sure that the service they are getting is from Spark and not from a previous RSP at that address? Can you get them to run a speedtest and see what RSP Ookla thinks their IP is?

 

Cheers - N




Spyware
3332 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3216627 10-Apr-2024 17:00
203.211.74.xxx is a Devoli address.




RunningMan
8212 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216632 10-Apr-2024 17:11
ONT port 2 perhaps? Shoud have been specified in the signup email though

Spong

971 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3216634 10-Apr-2024 17:12
That will explain it. Their account is with Spark, and their landline from Spark went live today (via the ONT)  as was their fibre, so I simply assumed their fibre was via Spark today also. I'm assuming they must actually be getting fibre from Devoli (Contact or similar) as that was used by the previous tenant? Perhaps this will be switched by Spark this week? 




michaelmurfy
meow
12653 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3216635 10-Apr-2024 17:15
Or Spark is activated on Port 2 of the ONT perhaps?




Stu

Stu
Hammered
7630 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3216636 10-Apr-2024 17:15
As above, try port 2. When we switched from 2degrees to Spark they did this and said it's easier than timing the disconnection from the old provider.

@Spong, in case you're wondering, I've removed your other thread. This is the appropriate sub-forum, and one thread is sufficient. Cheers and thanks!




Spong

971 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3216638 10-Apr-2024 17:17
michaelmurfy:

 

Or Spark is activated on Port 2 of the ONT perhaps?

 

 

Thanks for the heads up guys. I'll need to call in and check as the owners are  in their mid 80's and standing on their head to swap ONT ports would be challenging to say the least! 




nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216692 10-Apr-2024 19:35
Spong:

 

Thanks for the heads up guys. I'll need to call in and check as the owners are  in their mid 80's and standing on their head to swap ONT ports would be challenging to say the least! 

 

 

Once previous owners connection is disconnected then it will stop, best to check port 2 sooner rather than later.




Spong

971 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3217175 11-Apr-2024 19:22
Confirmed Spark fibre was live on Port 2 of the ONT, and previous tenant's connection still chugging on Port 1. All sorted now. Many thanks for the excellent support with this guys!




