I'm trying to port a number I like from Contact Mobile (LSP) to Spark prepay (GSP). Spark messaging support told me on Thursday night they had put through a request but I haven't heard anything since then nor received a TCF SMS on my Contact Mobile which has been connected virtually throughout. Is this normal? There was the entire of Friday for something to happen.

Probably the most annoying aspect is I have to make sure I check my SMS in less than 2 hours during the day or I might have to start again. (I don't use SMS much for anything and don't check my notifications much so could easily miss it.) I mean I understand why the TCF and limited time for response, is needed but the uncertainty over the timing of the SMS is fairly annoying especially with the weekend to add to that.

2degrees seen to suggest porting only happens on working days, One NZ can't seem to decide if It's Monday-Friday or Monday-Sunday so I don't know whether the lack of anything on Saturday is relevant. Also I don't know if it's different since this is manual rather than going through the form as perhaps it means more human involvement.

Another thing which I'm fairly unclear on. Both Spark and 2degrees say "If you have ordered a SIM card, the mobile confirmation text may take up to 48 hours" but I don't know what this means. I originally ignored it since thought meant if you just ordered a new SIM from your LSP, the SMS may take up to 48 hours to arrive which I could understand from a technical standpoint but seemed weird from a practical standpoint. (Seems unusual to order a new SIM from your LSP unless I guess the old one was broken or didn't fit in your phone, and you didn't care since you wanted to port but with the TCF SMS you need to.) My Contact SIM is several months old so not an issue.

But it just occurred to me especially given this is on both 2degrees and Spark and so I guess might come from the TCF process, that maybe if the GSP SIM is completely new, they're required to wait 48 hours before starting the process sending the confirmation to the LSP for security reasons or something. If so, this would affect me since I did only activate it on Wednesday afternoon although technically this still gave them 3 hours or so on Friday.