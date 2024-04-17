For the past couple of weeks, we have been getting erratic ping spikes. The internet tends to be fine in the mornings, however as the day goes on these ping spikes becomes increasingly more frequent. For general use the internet is mostly 'fine', however, doing anything that requires a consistent connection is very difficult once it is no longer early in the morning. This happens to multiple devices in the household, and upgrading our router from Wifi 5 to a Wifi 6 Mesh router yielded no improvements.

Using fusionconnect's speed test has shown jitter to be at 2ms, but that could be due to a spike not occurring when I ran the tests.

A friend who lives a few houses down from us on a connecting street is also experiencing similar issues to us, however their ISP is Orcon, whilst we are on Spark. The close proximity makes me think that the issues might be related to each other but it could just be a coincidence.





Anything else we can try to improve the internet?

Thanks.