ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Random and Frequent lag spikes - Please Help!
#312449 17-Apr-2024 13:51
For the past couple of weeks, we have been getting erratic ping spikes. The internet tends to be fine in the mornings, however as the day goes on these ping spikes becomes increasingly more frequent. For general use the internet is mostly 'fine', however, doing anything that requires a consistent connection is very difficult once it is no longer early in the morning. This happens to multiple devices in the household, and upgrading our router from Wifi 5 to a Wifi 6 Mesh router yielded no improvements. 

 

Using fusionconnect's speed test has shown jitter to be at 2ms, but that could be due to a spike not occurring when I ran the tests. 

 

A friend who lives a few houses down from us on a connecting street is also experiencing similar issues to us, however their ISP is Orcon, whilst we are on Spark. The close proximity makes me think that the issues might be related to each other but it could just be a coincidence.

 

Anything else we can try to improve the internet?

 

Thanks.

  #3219549 17-Apr-2024 13:55
How about testing with real wires rather than wifi, how does that go??




  #3219551 17-Apr-2024 13:56
Ask your provider to run a line test.

  #3219552 17-Apr-2024 14:03
Test with wired ethernet only and report back. Otherwise it's too difficult to work out whether it's a problem with your fibre connection (unlikely) or a problem with your wifi (likely). 




  #3219556 17-Apr-2024 14:08
test on wire not wireless.

 

Assuming you are on fibre (you diddnt say)

 

if both of you are getting erratic speeds even on wired you both may be on the same OLT port which is 2.5Gdown and 1.25G up (shared between about 16 customers)

 

I highly highly doubt you are tapping out that, you will have to have 3 of 16 on customers on gigabit connections simultaneously going absolutely full throttle to tap out that 2.5gbps




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #3219559 17-Apr-2024 14:19
Correct - also, anyone that cares enough to parse many, MANY gigabytes of data from Chorus can look at the individual PON port utilisations around the country (not live - last months data usually). Most are running at peaks of under 3% over 15min averages...

 

Cheers - N

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

